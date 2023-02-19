Boris Johnson warns Rishi Sunak of ‘big mistake’ if he drops Northern Ireland Protocol Bill | Political news





Boris Johnson is on a collision course with Rishi Sunak over the Prime Minister’s attempts to reach an agreement with Brussels over the Northern Ireland protocol. The former Prime Minister is fiercely opposed to Mr Sunakto scrap the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which gives ministers the power to tear up parts of the protocol and ignore EU rules. In a move that could spark another Tory civil war over Brexit, a source close to Mr Johnson told Sky News: ‘His general thinking is that it would be a big mistake to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill. As Mr Sunak battles to reach an agreement on the protocol, senior government sources have claimed that if there is an agreement, the bill – introduced by Mr Johnson when he was Prime Minister – would be redundant. Learn more:

What is the Northern Ireland Protocol and why is it important? “If we can find a way to satisfactorily resolve the issues with the protocol, then you won’t need the bill,” a senior government official said. “But we haven’t solved them yet.” As well as the former prime minister’s potential mutiny, senior pro-Brexit Tory MPs are warning of a massive Tory rebellion if Mr Sunak’s deal retains a role for the European Court of Justice. Mr Johnson’s legislation, currently in the House of Lords where it is likely to be amended by anti-Brexit peers, includes stripping the CJEU of any jurisdiction over Northern Ireland. Sir James Duddridge, a former Brexit minister and top ally of Mr Johnson, told Sky News the number of Tory MPs ready to rebel could reach 100. “It won’t just be the so-called Spartans,” said Sir James. “There will be a large number of Brexiteers, possibly the majority of the parliamentary party and potentially tripled numbers.” However, a major Tory rebellion against a protocol deal is unlikely to kill him, as Sir Keir Starmer has made it clear that Labor is ready to back a deal. Learn more:

What is the Brexit deal being discussed and will it be supported in Northern Ireland? Earlier in Munich, when asked about the progress of his talks with EU leaders and Northern Ireland political parties on the protocol, Mr Sunak said: “There is still work to be done. “There are still challenges ahead. We haven’t resolved all of these issues. Click to subscribe to Beth Rigby interviews… wherever you get your podcasts “No, there is no agreement that has been reached, there is an understanding of what needs to be done. “We are working hard on the issues and we will work them intensely with the EU, but we are by no means finished.”

