Why Operation Dost Could Turn Out to Be a Diplomatic Game Changer

India responded to the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6 with great speed. The gigantic Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster, which landed in a stricken country within hours with personnel and tons of relief supplies, was among the first national rescue and rescue teams to reach the affected areas the same day. Heedless of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s yellowish outlook on India and his stated stance on Kashmir, the Indian government ordered the dispatch of a rescue team, which also included a team of doctors, without delay. dedicated and a field hospital.

The doctors and rescue and rescue team won laurels for India from the earthquake-stricken local people. Turkey’s Ambassador to India, Firat Sunel, described India as “a friend in need is really a friend”.

This is not the first time that India has responded to natural disasters outside its borders. Carrying out humanitarian and disaster relief (HADR) overseas – whether to neighboring countries or those in Southeast Asia or even Africa – has become part of the India’s foreign policy.

In the early 2000s, India demonstrated its soft power during the 2004 tsunami, which created a new image for the country in the eyes of the international community, particularly with the major powers. It is said that it was India’s union with the United States, Japan and Australia for relief and rescue that ultimately resulted in the four-nation alliance called QUAD a decade and a half later . This has been dubbed as a great diplomatic spinoff from the tsunami relief effort.

Now, can India expect a similar positive development in bilateral relations with Turkey? Can this turn out to be a diplomatic game changer for India and Turkey?

The official earthquake donation account of the Turkish Embassy in New Delhi.

My special request goes to the Indian media.

Thank you all.

— Frat Sunel (@firatsunel) February 11, 2023

Erdogan’s leadership faces huge challenge at home

Although more than 60 nations sent relief materials and aid to Turkey, India’s effort was remarkable and drew attention. In contrast, Türkiye’s “close friend”, Pakistan, initially responded with the proposal of a Prime Minister’s visit, which was initially rebuffed, and only allowed after the Pakistan would have faced diplomatic humiliation. Later, Turkish authorities reportedly discovered that the aid sent by Pakistan was in fact the repackaged relief materials it had received from Türkiye after last year’s devastating floods. Although Türkiye is a longtime ally of Pakistan in the Islamic world on the issue of Kashmir, his recent focus on special relations with Pakistan emanates from President Erdogan’s broader ambitions to lead the Islamic community globally.

Erdogan is known to have ambitions to revive the Ottoman Caliphate by 2023, when Turkey celebrates 100 years of its Republic. He wants to revive the institution of the Caliphate as he aims to claim moral, political, spiritual and religious leadership of the world. Erdogan considers Pakistan to be a subservient partner in this grand agenda, and therefore Türkiye’s support for Pakistan in international forums is unlikely to diminish in the near future. Indeed, two years ago, Turkey hosted an international conference on Kashmir, during which India’s revocation of Article 370 was criticized, and a resolution was passed for its restoration. Turkey has thus established itself as Pakistan’s most ardent supporter on the Kashmir issue.

In this context, can we expect an assessment in Ankara of its relations with Pakistan vis-à-vis India? Can the heat created by unprecedented relief and rescue efforts lead to bonhomie with India? Can improved bilateral relations with India impact Erdogan’s greater ambition to lead the Islamic world? Since Erdogan is unlikely to become the undisputed leader of the Islamic world, as some of the powerful Gulf countries are not on good terms with him, Erdogan is expected to try to court an economically bankrupt nation. known to support terrorism. outfits. Nor would Erdogan want to sacrifice his ties to some of the feared terrorist organizations, which he expects to support his vast agenda.

But Erdogan’s leadership faces a huge domestic challenge in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake as he wanes in popularity and invites criticism from the public and various political quarters. To maintain his stronghold, he adopts dictatorial tactics. Erdogan has crushed all opposition and is trying to maintain his influence among the masses by responding to extremist ideas, which the founder of modern Turkey Kamal Ata Turk sacrificed a century ago.

Erdogan’s regime cannot be expected to survive indefinitely. Under Erdogan’s rule, Turkey is slipping into a chaotic regime. To avoid further deterioration, the Turkish military, which once ruled Türkiye and again unsuccessfully tried to dethrone President Erdogan in 2016, could stage a comeback. The Turkish military sees itself as the guardian of secular politics, and there is a history of overthrowing unpopular governments in times of political chaos and economic crisis.

Turkey is going through this critical phase. As Erdogan grows unpopular over allegations of post-earthquake disaster management, it wouldn’t be surprising if a faction of his army revolts against the regime. In this situation, a new civilian government can be expected to revive old warm relations with India. The new Turkish leadership may realize that it is not in Turkey’s interest to isolate itself in the Islamic world and cling to Pakistan.

Indian aid diplomacy has created a lot of goodwill

India has already laid a solid foundation by engaging directly with the common Turkish people, providing immense assistance to thousands of earthquake victims. It would not be wrong to say that the Indian soldiers and doctors won the hearts and minds of the Turkish people. In fact, India’s foreign aid policy has always been people-centred. Unlike China, whose foreign policy is to woo dictatorial regimes and political leaders, India believed in the capacity building program, which has helped ordinary people stand on their feet in various underdeveloped and developing countries. , from Asia and Africa to Latin America. .

The Indian Army’s team of medical specialists are on duty 24/7 to assist the injured. Some glimpses of Iskenderun Field Hospital, Hatay. #OperationDost pic.twitter.com/3hrVP2ZeaM — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) February 9, 2023

India’s foreign aid policy is often referred to as Indian aid diplomacy, which has indeed created a lot of goodwill for the country. In fact, over the past two decades, India has spent over $24 billion to advance its aid diplomacy. Almost a decade ago, the Union Department of External Affairs established a special division called the Development Project Assistance (DPA) Division. Last year, India issued $10 billion line of credit to African countries, which will help develop the economy of these underdeveloped countries.

India thus projects its soft power through liberal subsidies and foreign aid while launching HADR operations, as we saw with Operation Dost in Turkey.

As the fifth largest economy and aspiring to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, India is playing its required role in sending needed aid to needy nations, rich or poor. This was also visible during the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite its strained relations with Turkey, India did not hesitate to send its relief team to help the Turkish people who needed urgent help. Indian strategic circles are eagerly waiting for Operation Dost to help strengthen India-Turkey friendship.

The author is a seasoned journalist and strategic business analyst.