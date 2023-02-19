Politics
India is becoming the natural partner of the United States in the diversification of supply chains: Congressman Bera
Congressman Ami Bera said India was historically a non-aligned country but was increasingly becoming a bigger economic power, an important ally. File | Photo credit: Shanker Chakravarty
As US companies diversify their supply chains, India becomes a natural partner, an influential US lawmaker has said, saying the recent announcement of the Air India-Boeing deal is a show of modernization by the India from its civil aviation sector.
On Tuesday, Air India announced its agreement to purchase 190 Boeing 737 MAXs, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777Xs, for a total of 220 firm orders valued at a list price of $34 billion, which will support more than one million American jobs in 44 states, many of which won’t require a four-year college degree.
We have achieved through the pandemic; how dependent our supply chains are on China. And when you push American companies to diversify their supply chains, India becomes a natural partner there. They are certainly in the pharmaceutical sector, they have a mature pharmaceutical sector, but also in defense production, other areas of technology, India has a very dynamic technology sector, said the Indo-American Congressman Friend Bera. PTI.
Read also | Big Air Indias order exposes pilot
He said India was historically a non-aligned country but was increasingly becoming a bigger economic power, an important ally, working with the United States on maritime security and becoming its trading partner.
Mr. Bera was recently elected as a ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Indo-Pacific for the 118th Congress. He was also selected by Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries to serve on the influential House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.
Referring to the recent announcement of the Indian Airlines-Boeing deal, he said it was not only good for the United States but also a demonstration that India was modernizing its airports.
Mr Bera said Chinese President Xi Jinping had taken China in a very different direction from what many had hoped 10 years ago, that the country would become a more open and democratic market.
It obviously became very different. We worry about some of the aggressiveness emanating from Beijing. China’s spy balloon is just the latest example of some of that aggressiveness. But you see it on the northern border of India. You see it in the South China Sea. You see it in Sri Lanka, how the Chinese used economic coercion which really created a lot of debt in Sri Lanka, and now their economy is in a mess, he said.
I think we have to work with our allies, Japan, [South] Korea, the European Union and India to provide alternatives to many of these other countries that need development. Certainly, African countries are beginning to distrust China, that they need this aid and this development again. I think this is another place where the United States and India can work together, he said.
Mr Bera said he had shared his thoughts with the Indian government on how the two countries could work together in Africa.
India obviously has a very deep and ancient relationship with Africa and there is a large diaspora there. We work with USAID and Indian development agencies. We can help bring out some of these markets to solve some of the problems in Africa, he said.
The other initiative launched by President Biden is the U2I2 comprising the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and India. We encouraged these four partners to work together on projects. The first projects will be in India around water management, around food security issues, and things like that. It’s a partnership that could also be a vehicle that can give us areas of collaboration, he said.
We have always tried to make a trade agreement with the Indians. Maybe the Indo-Pacific economic framework is that vehicle where we can no longer formalize a trade deal, he said.
Mr. Bera said he would continue to strengthen the Americas’ relationship with its allies in the Indo-Pacific region.
India being one of these allies, but also Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. Last two years as President [of the House Foreign Affairs Sub Committee on Indo-Pacific] I have been really focused on Southeast Asia and the importance of this region, to continue to hope to do this work as a minority, and to continue to strengthen our presence and our relations in Southeast Asia, he said. he declares.
India is increasingly becoming a very important geopolitical ally. I look forward to working with Chairman McCaul and the subcommittee chairs Yong Kim, to continue to travel to the region that really relies on these guys, Bera said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-becomes-natural-partner-of-us-in-diversifying-supply-chains-congressman-bera/article66528296.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson warns Rishi Sunak over Brexit deal
- New Instagram feature: Instagram is testing a new feature that will allow users to reply to stories and posts with GIFs.
- Border town that ‘forgot’ it was part of the US – BBC News
- The war could be “over in a month” if Ukraine gets new weapons
- Cleveland State Men’s Tennis wins 7-0 sweep over Bryant Athletics
- Turkey rages over shoddy construction after earthquake-proof houses toppled
- XFL Schedule Week 1: What football games are on today? TV channels, times, scores
- Mastercard Series 3rd Test: India v Australia, Indore
- Mastercard Series 3rd Test: India v Australia, Indore
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the great Maratha warrior on his birthday
- Mia Regan turns heads in a black check midi dress
- Dahlgren claims bronze on the final day of the SEC Championship