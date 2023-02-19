Politics
India enjoyed a free and vibrant media. Narendra Modis’ brazen attacks are a disaster | Kenan Malik
In January, the BBC aired a two-part series, India: the Modi question, which forensically examined Narendra Modi’s role in fomenting the 2002 Gujarat anti-Muslim riots in which at least 1,000 people were killed. Now Prime Minister of India, Modi was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat.
The response in India was quick. Kanchan Gupta, adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, called the documentary anti-Indian propaganda and rubbish that reflects the colonial mentality of the BBC. The BJP government invoked emergency laws to ban the documentary and any online links to clips. When students from Jawaharlal Nehru University attempted to screen the documentary, university authorities To cut the electricity across campus.
Then, last week, authorities raided the BBC’s offices in India, ostensibly to investigate tax evasion by Indian companies. On Friday, the government claims discovering evidence of tax irregularities. Most local journalists are deeply cynical. The raid on the BBC, the Press Club of India observedwas a clear case of vendetta.
The cynicism about Delhi’s motives is well deserved. Since Modi and his Hindu nationalist party BJP came to power in 2014, he has campaigned tirelessly to curb the independence of India’s media. Criticize us and come after you, this is the banner under which the government operates. As the Editors Guild of India said, the BBC raids (which the government, in BJP Newspeak, does not call raids but investigations) are part of a well-established trend to use government agencies to intimidate and harass news organizations that criticize government policies or the ruling establishment. The government and many BJP-controlled state administrations have also sought to intimidate journalists using sedition and national security laws. In 2020, Siddique Kappan, a journalist from Kerala, reporting the story of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped by four men, was charged by the police in BJP-controlled Uttar Pradesh with sedition, promotion of enmity between groups, outrage of religious feelings, perpetration of illegal activities and money laundering. Still awaiting trial, he was finally released on bail this month after two years in prison.
That same year, Dhaval Patel, editor of a Gujarati news site, was accused of sedition for writing an article critical of state governments’ Covid policy. In 2021, journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem was billed under the National Security Act of the BJP-led Manipur government for writing that cow dung does not cure Covid; he spent nearly two months in prison before being released by the courts.
India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has blocked the Media One TV channel for 48 hours because he covered mob attacks on Muslims in Delhi in 2020 in a way that appeared critical of the Delhi Police and the RSS. The RSS is a paramilitary Hindu nationalist movement with close ties to Modi and the BJP.
In 2021, as Delhi was rocked by huge protests by farmers against new farm laws, prominent journalists including Siddharth Varadarajan, editor of the digital website Threadand Vinod Jose, Anant Nath and Paresh Nath, editors and publishers of Caravan magazine, were accused of sedition for reporting the death of one of the protesters. Like Hartosh Singh Bal, CaravanAs the political editor observed, the targets were unsurprising: the farmers’ protest was the biggest challenge to the BJP since it came to power, while Thread And Caravan are among the few media organizations prepared to take a critical look at the government in power.
These are just some of the cases Indian journalists have faced in recent years. Accusing someone of sedition has become the weapon of choice, especially for BJP politicians and administrations in the face of criticism.
Journalists, especially women journalists, and those who criticize Hindu nationalism, have not only been censored, they have been assaulted and even killed. Journalists like Gauri Lankesh, beaten down by three assailants in Bangalore in 2017. In 2021, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) named India as one of the five most dangerous countries for a journalist.
Many media bosses have been only too happy to comply with government restrictions. In 2020, during the Covid pandemic, hours before announcing the world’s biggest coronavirus lockdown, Modi met with senior news and urged them Post only inspiring and positive stories about government efforts. As Caravan noted, Modis’ intervention secured little critical coverage from governments Covid Failures. The Supreme Court, however, rejected the government’s request for prior censorship of the reports, ordering the media to publish the official version of the evolution of the pandemic. Unsurprisingly, India has dropped in the World Press Freedom Index compiled by RSF. In 2002, India ranked 80th in the world. Today, it sits 150th out of 180 countries, below nations like Turkey, Libya and Zimbabwe.
Repressive censorship was not born with the BJP. India has long had a vibrant media culture; he also long had a censorship culture and repression. The most despotic moment came with the imposition of the emergency between 1977 and 1979, when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi canceled elections, suspended civil liberties, arrested political opponents and muzzled the media. She expelled the BBC of India after refusing to sign a censorship agreement.
Nonetheless, the BJP under Modi helped remake the relationship between the media and the state and, aside from urgency, imposed the tightest leash on the press.
While many high-profile media owners and editors toed the government line, smaller, fiercely independent outlets and individual journalists pushed back against the climate of censorship and bore the brunt of repression. What many fear now is that the geopolitical importance of India, particularly as a counterweight to China, will stifle the Western response, especially after the assault on the BBC. While Western governments lecturing other nations on liberty and liberty is often an unedifying sight, many fear the silence of London and Washington could pave the way for more brazen action by the Modi government.
Like right-wing populists in many other countries, the BJP presents its attacks on the media as a challenge to the elite. It is, in effect, an attack on any criticism of the elite. The slow strangulation of a free and independent press is a disaster for India. But not just for India. This is a development that should trouble us all.
Kenan Malik is an Observer columnist
