Jokowi organizes the financial rights of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities after a year without being paid

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi determine the financial rights or salaries of officials of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities or KND. The KND chairman, currently held by Dante Rigmalia, collects financial rights of IDR 28.8 million per month.

The vice president held by Deka Kurniawan received IDR 26.8 million. Then the five members each received IDR 23.3 million.

“The financial rights referred to in paragraph (2) are subject to income tax”, reads article 3 of the Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 14 of 2023 concerning the financial rights and facilities of the presidents, vice-presidents and members of the National Commission. Disabledquoted by Tempo, Sunday February 19, 2023.

This presidential decree number 14 was signed by Jokowi on February 16, 2023. This presidential decree was issued almost 3 years after the birth of the presidential decree number 68 of 2020 concerning the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

In addition to financial entitlements, KND officials also receive official travel expenses and social security facilities. This right terminates if the official terminates, is fired, or if other things that result in the granting of the right are terminated.

Since December 1, 2021, Jokowi has appointed the KND members for the period 2021-2026 at the State Palace in Jakarta. Following are the names of the members of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities who have been appointed based on Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia (Kepres) Number 53/M of 2021 regarding the appointment of members of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities:

1. Dante Rigmalia, as president and member at the same time

2. Deka Kurniawan, as vice-president at the same time member

3. Eka Prastama Widiyanta, as a member

4. Kikin Retired Tarigan Sibero, as a member

5. Fatimah Asri Muthmainah, as a member

6. Jonna Aman Damanik, as a member

7. Rachmita Maun Harahap, as a member.

Along the way, KND’s performance has sparked a lot of protests from people with disabilities because she doesn’t hear her echo. One of them is an academic from a disability group who is also part of the Disabled People’s Association of Indonesia (PPDI), Muhammad Soleh.

Soleh claims to be a KND supporter. “But at this moment, I am disappointed and even a little suudon that the KND is not in fact independent and is still linked to the Minister of Social Affairs,” Soleh said during the commemoration of the International Day of Disability in Jakarta, in November 2022.

According to persons with disabilities, KND does not have a strong position in the negotiation to defend or make decisions in favor of persons with disabilities. KND is seen as merely following government orders without putting the interests of people with disabilities first.

An example is the lack of warning International Day of Persons with Disabilitieseven by the ministry responsible for people with disabilities.

KND Vice President for Data, Literacy and Public Communication, Deka Kurniawan, confirmed that the Commission’s performance had not been able to meet the expectations of community groups with disabilities one year after the formation of the KND.

“Yes, I will say as Mr. Muhammad Soleh said that we are indeed so far, after a year in a row, we have not been empowered at all in the sense that we have not been able to achieve ideal goals,” Deka said.

According to Deka, there are several reasons why KND’s performance is not optimal after one year. First, after a year of work, KND had not received a final budget, including financial rights. “We haven’t been paid for a year of work,” Deka said.

