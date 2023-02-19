Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, Governor of Maharashtra, others pay respect to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birthday





Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated as the birthday of Shivaji Bhosle, a great Maratha emperor. It is celebrated every year on February 19 across the country. Born in 1630, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a Maratha emperor, is known for his bravery, military genius and leadership. As the nation today commemorates the legendary ruler’s birthday; Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and other leaders paid tribute to the Maratha King on social media. PM Modi pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the founder of the Maratha Empire, Chhatrapati Shivaji, on his birthday, saying his courage and focus on good governance inspired us.

“I pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and focus on good governance inspires us,” Modi said in a tweet. I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and focus on good governance inspire us. pic.twitter.com/hS5rmGrD7X Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2023 Amit Shah pays tribute to the Maratha King Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birthday. . . . pic.twitter.com/i8lUNppKZk Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 19, 2023 Also Read:Kedarnath Temple 2023 Opening Date: Check Kedarnath Yatra 2023 Registration Process, Best Time to Visit, How to Access | All you need to know Maharashtra governor pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. He tweeted “Greetings to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti”. Salutations to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of Shiv Jayantipic.twitter.com/yU8ICnl1Uk Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) February 19, 2023 Hardeep Singh Puri Indian Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and said he was a mighty warrior, administrator and brilliant strategist.

“Jai Bhawani! Jai Shivaji! I pay homage to the founder of the Maratha Empire, Chhatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj Ji on his Jayanti. A mighty warrior, a benevolent administrator and a brilliant strategist, he built a disciplined military organization and created a strong presence naval.” Puri tweeted. Jai Bhawani!

Jai Shivaji!

I pay homage to the founder of Maratha Empire, Chhatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj Ji on his Jayanti.

A powerful warrior, benevolent administrator and brilliant strategist, he built a disciplined military organization and created a strong naval presence. pic.twitter.com/1cqf4IloDQ Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSinghPuri) February 19, 2023 Congress pays tribute to Maratha King The Indian National Congress political party also tweeted and hailed the great warrior on his birthday. “On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti, we salute the great warrior who founded the Maratha Empire. Known for his honesty, integrity and ethics, the legendary Maratha King is known as one of the greatest rulers born in this nation,” Congress tweeted. . On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti, we salute the great warrior, who founded the Maratha Empire. Known for his honesty, integrity and ethics, the legendary Maratha King is known as one of the greatest born rulers in this nation. pic.twitter.com/SpqO23Q8Ao Congress (@INCIndia) February 19, 2023

