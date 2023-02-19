Boris Johnson threatens Rishi Sunaks to end deadlock The Irish Times

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is on a collision course with Boris Johnson over his plans to overhaul Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit arrangements amid a diplomatic blitz to end the bitter dispute with the EU.

In the latest sign of the political danger Mr Sunak faces as he attempts to reform Northern Ireland protocol, former Prime Minister Mr Johnson is understood to be concerned that a A successful deal will see the government drop controversial legislation allowing the UK to unilaterally tear up some Brexit arrangements in the North.

As Mr Johnson and the Tory right threatened to disrupt the deal, Labor leader Keir Starmer told the Observer he was taking the extraordinary step of offering his party’s support in any parliamentary vote on the agreement, allowing Mr. Sunak to stop jostling to appease a hardliner. rump of its own backbenchers.

Allies of Mr Sunak constantly fear that Mr Johnson could try to derail a compromise with Brussels. Keeping the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, introduced by the Johnson government and currently going through parliament, now appears to have become a key test for the former prime minister.

While government insiders are at pains to say there is a lot of work to be done on the details of any deal, they have signaled that a successful outcome would mean the bill would not be needed.

If we can find a way to satisfactorily resolve the issues with the protocol, you wouldn’t need the bill, a senior official said. But we haven’t solved them yet.

Proponents of the legislation insist it would give the UK continued influence over Brussels. A source close to Mr Johnson said he believed it would be a serious mistake to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

The new threat comes as Mr Starmer called on Mr Sunak to bypass his hardline MPs by winning a vote on a deal with Labor backing. This is no time for tightrope politics, he said. This situation has gone on for too long and the stakes are too high.

My offer to the Prime Minister stands. If a deal is on the table and delivers on its promises in the UK, Labor will support it. He doesn’t need to scramble to appease an uncompromising rump of his own backbench MPs who will never settle for anything. Labor priorities are clear and uncompromising: country first, party second.

Twenty-five years ago, politicians on all sides showed courage and leadership to secure a deal that many said was impossible. They put people before politics. We owe it to the people of Northern Ireland to do the same again, said Mr Starmer.

Downing Street has yet to decide whether or not to put a possible deal to a vote, preferring to wait until a full deal is on the table.

There are already warnings from inside government and among the more pro-Brexit wing of the Conservative Party that Sunak will face a political backlash if he tries to do the deal on the back of Labor support. If Downing Street chooses not to hold a vote, some MPs are already threatening to hold one.

Although details of the deal have yet to be released, it would be to segregate goods from Britain that are staying in Northern Ireland and ensure they do not have to undergo checks routine. There are also fears that Northern Ireland will have no say in new rules and regulations coming from the EU.

Although MPs have yet to see the details of the deal, a Tory right-wing figure said it already looked half-baked and would not address the core sovereignty concerns of many Tories and the DUP.

Appearing at the Munich security conference on Saturday, Mr Sunak tried to calm expectations of an imminent announcement, warning that a deal was by no means done.

The Prime Minister used the conference to hold bilateral talks on Northern Ireland with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Mr Sunak met with Stormont’s five main parties in Belfast last week. However, the DUP warned that its proposed deal did not go far enough to address its concerns.

In a weekend message to members of the Unionist parties, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said: Progress has been made in some areas and while this is welcome, in other key areas it is currently below what would be acceptable and required to meet our seven tests.

I told the Prime Minister that it is important that he accept the right deal rather than a rushed deal. Solutions must be found which respect Northern Ireland’s place within the UK and its internal market and address the democratic deficit created by the protocol.

Irish government officials briefed on the talks said the DUP would not get everything it wanted, but the EU had taken substantial steps to address unionist concerns.

The DUP will get much of what it wants, but not all it needs to compromise, a source said.

Irish sources also said it was very clear that the UK government’s main concern was to ease tensions with the EU for economic and trade reasons.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar updated Ms von der Leyen on Saturday on the status of her meeting with Mr Sunak.

Mr Varadkar expressed his strong desire to see a positive outcome that would lay new foundations for EU-UK relations, a spokesperson said. More importantly, he hoped for an agreement that could pave the way for the restoration of institutions under the Good Friday Agreement.

Asked about the status of the talks on Saturday, a European official said there was some creativity going on, adding that the outcome would hopefully come soon.

The official said: A decision needs to be made on how to fix these technical issues, as they are mostly technical issues now. The source added that recently the atmosphere was different. Guardian