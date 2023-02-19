How the devastating earthquake in Turkey threatens President Erdogan’s stranglehold on power?

The earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023 is above all a human tragedy, which has claimed the lives of at least 45,000 people to date.

The disaster also has major implications for the country’s economy – the financial loss from the damage is estimated at $84 billion – and its politics.

Analyzing this human tragedy and its long-term implications for Turkey is difficult for me. I am a specialist in Turkish politics. But I also grew up in the affected region and lost relatives and friends in the cities of Antakya and Iskenderun. Nevertheless, I think it is important to examine the implications of the earthquake for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – not for reasons of political intrigue, but because it is crucial in determining how Turkey recovers. disaster and better prepare for the future.

President Erdogan deflects blame

Presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey are due to take place in June 2023. Erdogan had declining popularity even before the earthquake, partly due to an economic crisis and growing popular concern over his autocratic style of governance, especially among young voters.

Erdogan has worked to mitigate the political fallout from the earthquake and deflect any blame. His Justice and Development Party, the AKP, the media under his control and the government agency that runs the mosques, called Diyanet, were quick to define the earthquake as “the disaster of the century”. The implication is that there was nothing Erdogan could have done to avoid the scale of the human cost.

Erdogan himself, while noting the damage caused, announced that it was “not possible to prepare for such a catastrophe”. He also called it “fate”.

Still, critics weren’t convinced. Analysts blamed Erdogan’s highly centralized one-man rule for both the lack of sufficient preparations before the earthquake and the failure to provide coordinated aid after it.

Lack of preparation and coordination

Certainly, Erdogan’s record makes him vulnerable to allegations of guilt over the scale of the destruction.

Over the past 20 years, Erdogan has prioritized construction as the engine of economic growth. Initially, during his tenure, bureaucratic and non-governmental institutions attempted to regulate the construction industry, given the devastating 1999 earthquake in the northwest of the country that killed more than 17,000 people.

Yet after the 2017 constitutional amendments, Erdogan established a new presidential regime with almost no checks and balances. He gutted bureaucratic institutions, placed loyalists in key positions and enriched contractors. He did not impose the necessary construction rules. Instead, he granted amnesty to owners of millions of faulty buildings as part of a populist policy that also raised taxes. After the earthquake, videos of the president boasting about this “amnesty” went viral.

Erdogan’s administration has also been accused of being too slow and disorganized to coordinate rescue operations after the earthquake.

The centralized system has been blamed by opposition parties and foreign observers for what is seen as a highly ineffective response on the crucial first day after the earthquake. Critics have asked, for example, why Erdogan did not allow the armed forces to join the rescue operations as soon as the scale of the disaster was clear.

Despite Erdogan’s strong control over the media, these criticisms have been widely shared in Turkey both on social media and among opposition parties and activists.

Erdogan responded by temporarily blocking access to Twitter and publicly announcing that he was writing the critics “in his notebook” to pursue later.

But that did little to stem the anger directed at the president.

In power since 2003, Erdogan has earned a reputation as an autocrat, inclined to stifle dissent rather than engage with critics. In the minds of many political observers, he is unlikely to transform his political attitudes now.

As such, the opposition is now calling on the Turkish electorate to choose a new leadership that can better prepare the country for future earthquakes.

Will Erdogan cancel the elections?

Erdogan’s party appears concerned that popular anger over the handling of the disaster could affect the upcoming elections.

Bülent Arinç, founder of the AKP and former speaker of the Turkish Parliament, has publicly called for the postponement of the elections for a year. The Turkish Constitution, however, only allows the postponement of elections during a war. Therefore, Arinç defined the Constitution as “unsacred” and called for disregarding it.

Erdogan has a major dilemma. If he lets the elections go ahead as planned in June 2023, he risks losing them. Even before the earthquake, polls suggested he would lose to one of three possible contenders in the presidential race.

Before the earthquake, Turkey was already experiencing a major economic crisis, with an annual inflation rate above 80% in the past six months. Six opposition parties – including those founded by a former AKP prime minister and a former AKP deputy prime minister – have established an alliance against Erdogan.

For all these reasons, Erdogan may find the idea of ​​postponing the elections beneficial, even if it is unconstitutional.

Yet Erdogan does not know where these multiple economic and political problems are going – they could get worse next year. As such, postponing the elections is risky.

Either way, Erdogan is likely to find it more difficult to maintain his political hegemony in the future. His grip on power was already threatened, even before the earthquake.

(The article is written by Dr. Ahmet T Kuru, professor of political science at San Diego State University. The article is published via PTI from The Conversation.)