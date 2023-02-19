Mary Trump wonders if Nikki Haley has a ‘backstage deal’ with Donald Trump





Mary Trump, a political analyst and niece of former President Donald Trump, floated the idea on Friday that Nikki Haley might have a “backroom deal” with her uncle tied to his recently launched presidential campaign.

Haley, a Republican, began her political career as a state congresswoman representing South Carolina’s 87th congressional district from 2005 to 2011, which she turned into two terms as her state’s governor. . In 2017, she traveled to Washington, DC, to serve as US Ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, until the end of 2018.

On Tuesday, she officially announced her 2024 presidential campaign, a move many pundits had long suspected. She is currently the only major candidate to walk away from Trump in pursuit of the GOP nomination and maintains a significant disadvantage in the polls against her former boss.

Trump has long topped polls of likely Republican voters in 2024, though his support took a hit following the 2022 midterm elections where his influence appeared to tip many races away from the GOP. A recent Remington Research Group poll found that 38% of likely voters plan to back Trump, with 35% planning to back Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who hasn’t officially entered the race. Only 8% backed Haley in the poll.

Nikki Haley and Donald Trump are seen. Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, recently suggested that a “backroom deal” with her uncle could explain Haley’s long-term presidential bid. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

During a recent live chat on The Mary Trump Show, the former president’s niece opened up about Haley’s candidacy and wondered what her motivations might be, given her slim polls and apparent reluctance to explicitly differentiate themselves from the former president. One of her guests, Jen Taub, claimed that Haley was aiming to be Trump’s running mate in 2024, which the host agreed with.

“It seems clear,” said Mary Trump. “Although she’s going to have to hire Donald and [his supporters] the MAGA-ts, because if she can’t discriminate, what she’s doing is literally pointless. Unless they have a secret deal in the back room, it’s going to piss him off anyway…”

During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday, Haley deflected when pressed about the differences between her and Trump. When Hannity began by asking her what topics she and the former president might differ on, she instead discussed the need for “new generational leadership” and engaging voters by moving away from the status quo.

Hannity: In what specific policy areas would you say you’re parting ways with Donald Trump? Haley: What I’m saying is I don’t kick sideways, I kick forward.. I’m not going to kick sideways.. I kick foot forward pic.twitter.com/DrO9XAuguk

— Acyn (@Acyn) February 16, 2023

When pressed again on the issue later in the interview, Haley once again deviated and focused on her opposition to President Joe Biden.

“I’m not going to side kick, I don’t have time for that, that’s not my goal,” Haley said. “I’m moving forward and this is about Joe Biden and the American people winning again.”

Newsweek has reached out to Haley’s campaign for comment.

