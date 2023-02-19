PM Modi’s golden period will be part of history curriculum in future: Mandaviya





Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s golden era will be part of the history curriculum in the future, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday that future generations will be proud that their fathers and ancestors were supporters of Modi and his government.

Didn’t we used to study the golden age of Chandragupta Maurya in history. It was part of the curriculum when I was studying and it continues to be taught. Our new generation of third and fourth generation from now on when they learn India’s political history they will study Narendra Modi’s golden period, Mandaviya said while speaking on Union Budget 2023-24 at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in Ahmedabad. What was the type of economic reforms that took place in the golden age of Narendra Modi? there will be references to the handling of Covid-19, the country’s growing economy, surgical strikes (against Pakistan), foreign policy and quotes from around the world praising India, said he told an audience largely made up of students and chartered accountants. Meanwhile, they (future generations) will be proud that our fathers and ancestors were supporters of Modi and were associated with the government of Modi, he said, adding that the contributions made to the construction of a new India will remain in the memory of future generations. In a 90-minute speech, the Union Minister touched on a number of issues, including his recent visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos. A few days ago, I led an Indian delegation in Davos. It was my fourth time there as a representative of the Indian government. The first time I went, India was only featured in a few places in the talks… When I went the third time, the talks revolved around India’s best management during the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19 and this time the discussion was about India being the best investment destination, Mandaviya said. Pointing out that India was a big country with 1.3 billion people and its growth was 7%, Mandaviya said, “The world sees India as a market.

The minister said he no longer tells world leaders and business entities to invest in India. I tell them that Indian companies are capable and if you want to invest, enter into a joint venture. If you have the technology, bring it. India has the market, he said, adding that the purchasing power of Indians was increasing and the middle class was growing. Mandaviya also recalled how Narendra Modi as Chief Minister of Gujarat wanted to start RO-RO service between Dahej and Ghogha located on the other side of Khambhat Gulf. When I became Minister of Shipping, I held an exam and asked officials why the RO-Ro service was not a success. I was told that every month 8,000 tons of silt from Narmada arrives at Dahej Terminal. If this silt were to be removed, it would cost Rs 70-80 crore annually for dredging. The project was therefore abandoned, he said while recounting how Hazira, located near Dahej, was later chosen for the Ro-Ro ferry service operations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ahmedabad/golden-period-of-modi-will-be-part-of-history-curriculum-in-future-mandaviya-8453282/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos