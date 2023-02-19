Tucker Carlson called Trump ‘a demonic force,’ file says





Tucker Carlson called Donald Trump a “demonic force” in a text to his producer on January 6. Carlson added that Trump was “a destroyer. But he’s not going to destroy us,” according to the court filing. The Fox hosts privately accepted Trump’s election defeat but continued to spread conspiracy theories, according to texts. Loading Something is loading.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called Donald Trump a “demonic force” in a text late Jan. 6, 2021, according to a court filing.

That conversation and other internal conversations between hosts and Fox News executives were revealed Thursday in a 200-page filing by attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems in their defamation suit against the network.

As the Capitol riot unfolded, Carlson texted his producer Alex Pfeiffer to say that Trump was “a demonic force, a destroyer. But he’s not going to destroy us.”

The filing notes that weeks later, on Jan. 26, Carlson hosted MyPillow CEO and Trump sidekick Mike Lindell on his show. Lindell floated voter fraud theories after voicing them for Carlson staff during a pre-interview.

Internal text messages and emails reveal that while Fox News hosts privately accepted that Donald Trump had lost the election, the network continued to spread pro-Trump conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

In the days following the 2020 presidential election, Carlson texted Pfeiffer warning him that the network’s decision to be the first to call Arizona for Biden could cost them dearly.

Carlson went on to say that Trump was good at “destroying things. He’s the undisputed champion of the world. He could easily destroy us if we play badly.”

As Fox News hosts and staff feared they had alienated Trump voters with the Arizona appeal, they’ve come to cling to the voter fraud narrative to win them back, lawyers for Trump suggest. Dominion on file.

In another text exchange, Carlson criticized pro-Trump guests who promoted voter fraud conspiracy theories on Fox News.

In separate texts, he told Pfieffer and Laura Ingraham that Sidney Powell, the pro-Trump lawyer who championed outlandish voter fraud conspiracy theories, was “a fucking kook” and a “liar.”

“It’s incredibly offensive to me. Our viewers are good people, and they believe it,” Carlson told Ingraham on Nov. 18, 2021, according to the filing.

Dominion’s lawsuit, seeking $1.6 billion in damages, alleges the network pushed a conspiracy theory that the election tech company helped rig the 2020 presidential election because it was motivated by a financial motive to obtain more audience.

A Fox representative told Insider in an email that Dominion had “misinterpreted the filing” and “handpicked quotes stripped of key context.”

“There will be a lot of noise and confusion generated by Dominion and their opportunistic private equity owners, but the heart of this matter remains freedom of the press and freedom of speech, which are fundamental rights granted by the Constitution. and protected by the New York Times against Sullivan,” the Fox rep said.

