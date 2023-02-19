Why is BJP quarreling with investor George Soros amid Adani-Hindenburg row?

As the Adani-Hindenburg controversy rages on, the Narendra Modi-led government has found itself tussling with billionaire financier and philanthropist George Soros. The development came after the 92-year-old said conglomerate issues would significantly weaken Modis’ grip on India’s federal government.’ The BJP quickly countered that Soros wanted to destroy India’s democracy and wanted people “handpicked” run the government.

Several critics and opposition leaders latched onto Soros’ comments to attack the ruling party. Meanwhile, BJP leaders took umbrage at the investor’s expectation that the Adani crisis would bring about a democratic revival in India.”

As Union Minister Smriti Irani said, Soros’s remarks showed that he had announced more than $1 billion in funding to target leaders like Prime Minister Modi.

What exactly did George Soros say?

Addressing the Munich Security Conference on Thursday, Soros said Prime Minister Modi’s fate was closely linked to that of Adani. Believing the prime minister would be weakened by the recent equities rout, he said the current upheaval could open the door for democratic renewal in India.

Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies. Their fate is linked. Adani is accused of stock market manipulation and his stock has collapsed like a house of cards. Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament,” he said.

The billionaire philanthropist also said the Adani-Hindenburg controversy had shaken faith in India as an investment opportunity.

This will significantly weaken Modi’s grip on India’s federal government and open the door to much-needed institutional reforms. I may be naïve, but I am waiting for a democratic revival in India,” he added.

What did the Indian government and BJP leaders say?

The BJP alleged that Soros wanted to destroy Indian democracy and that a war was being waged against the country. What stood between the war and New Delhi’s interests was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Irani claimed.

A foreign power at the center of which is a man named George Soros has announced that he is going to damage the democratic structure of India. He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be his main target. He also announced that he would help build a system in India that will protect his interests,” she said.

Speaking to a presser on Friday, Irani claimed Soros was seeking regime change adaptable to his needs in order to pull off his nefarious plans.

What did the opposition leaders say?

Several opposition leaders highlighted Soros’ remarks to hit out at the ruling party, while others distanced themselves from the situation.

Modi may avoid answering questions about Adani in parliament and in India, but he cannot escape foreign investors,” said Congressman Rahul Gandhi’s close aide Praveen Chakravarty, sharing a news article on the matter.

The BJP claimed that Congress was a vehicle for this propaganda and this so-called economic war criminal called George Soros.

Meanwhile, others, including Trinamool Congressman Mahua Moitra, mocked the BJP over their own claims without actually weighing in on Soros’ remarks.

Every Indian Urged by Honorable Cabinet Minister to Give Appropriate Response to George Soros. Please strike your thalis at 6pm sharp today,” Moitra tweeted in response to a call for action from Irani. The Union minister had urged every Indian to give a proper response to George Soros.

(With agency contributions)

