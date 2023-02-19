Why Democrats Now ‘Love’ Donald Trump





Democrats think they can run against him and beat him again in 2024: David Axelrod, the political guru who helped guide Barack Obama to the White House, has a new article in The Atlantic. The article describes former President Donald Trump’s inescapable influence on the upcoming presidential election and the equally conflicting, but different, views of the two parties on Trump.

Democrats, on the one hand, despise Trump, but relish the prospect of Trump winning a third consecutive GOP nomination. For what? Because he is beatable. Because the expected Democratic nominee, incumbent Joe Biden, has already beaten Trump and is certainly capable of doing so again.

Republicans, meanwhile, love Trump, but fear the prospect of Donald Trump winning a third straight GOP nomination. For what? Because he is beatable. Because Biden beat Trump and we can expect him to do it again. Republicans appreciate that despite Trump’s cultural relevance and resonant messages, he is not good at winning elections. Republicans know that a Trump nomination would jeopardize their ability to win back the White House.

Joe Biden wants to run against Donald Trump

Liberals have long since become completely obsessed with Donald Trump. It’s really quite bizarre how much and how liberals hate Trump, how much Donald Trump is willfully blamed for everything.

It’s not healthy, it’s not intellectually honest and it’s not intelligent.

But if you happen to run for office against Donald Trump himself, the overall hatred of Trump certainly serves a purpose: motivating liberal voters like nothing else. Biden knows it.

That’s why he wants to run against Trump again in 2024. Biden has already beaten Trump hands down, by seven million votes; Biden suspects he can beat Trump again.

The problem, however, is that Biden is already building his yet-to-be-heralded campaign as a competition against Trump. We know what it will look like. The Battle for America’s Soul II. Biden will dust off the 2020 playbook, play the hits, and it will probably work because Donald Trump is his worst enemy.

But of course, Bidens’ game plan hinges on Trump winning another nomination that isn’t guaranteed.

Can Biden pull off a victory against a younger, less tainted Republican opponent, according to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley?

Joe Biden can win, but he’s going to have to come up with new messages and he’s going to have to inspire liberals who have been robbed of their most burning and pressing motivational point: Donald Trump.

Republicans don’t want Trump to win nomination

Although he nominated Trump twice in a row, Republicans fear Trump could win a third nomination. The problem with Trump, of course, is that he struggles to win elections. Most notably, Trump lost the 2020 presidential election while he was the incumbent, which doesn’t happen that often. More recently, Trump’s hand-picked endorsers have been completely destroyed midway through 2022. As a result, Republican strategists are wringing their hands over a potential Trump nomination, saying please God, not again, knowing that a Trump nomination more than likely represents a second Biden term.

Distrust of Trump is also largely self-inflicted. The impetuosity and the rudeness and the endless lawsuits. Republican voters appreciate Trump’s policies and outlook, but they’ve grown tired of the man himself. They’re ready for someone new, maybe someone with the same policies but without too much baggage. So, against all odds, Dems who hate Trump want him nominated; Republicans who love Trump don’t want him nominated.

Harrison Kass is the editor of 19FortyFive. A lawyer, pilot, guitarist and minor professional hockey player, Harrison joined the US Air Force as a trainee pilot, but was discharged for medical reasons. Harrison holds a BA from Lake Forest College, a JD from the University of Oregon, and an MA from New York University. Harrison listens to Dokken.

