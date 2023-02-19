Politics
Boris Johnson slams Rishi Sunaks bid to reach protocol deal
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s efforts to break the deadlock over the Northern Ireland protocol have been hit hard by Boris Johnson.
The former Prime Minister has warned that scrapping the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would give the UK the power to unilaterally delete parts of the treaty, would be a big mistake.
Mr Johnson’s first Brexit intervention since leaving Number 10 comes as Mr Sunak engaged in frantic diplomacy to secure a UK-EU deal on resolving issues surrounding controversial post trade deals -Brexit.
After further talks with EU leaders on Saturday, Mr Sunak stressed that a deal was by no means done, amid speculation one could be unveiled early next week.
The UK government has indicated that a successful outcome would mean the Protocol Bill would no longer be needed.
A senior government source said: If we can find a way to satisfactorily resolve the protocol issues, you won’t need the bill. But we haven’t solved them yet.
Mr Johnson brokered the protocol, which created economic barriers to trade being shipped from Britain to Northern Ireland, as part of his Brexit deal but later backfired.
Sour relations between London and Brussels soured further when his government tabled the controversial Protocol Bill in Westminster.
The legislation is seen by Brexiteers as a key bargaining chip with the EU.
When Mr. Sunak took office, he suspended progress on the bill as officials resumed intensive talks aimed at reaching a negotiated settlement.
A source close to Mr Johnson said: His general view is that it would be a serious mistake to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.
His intervention will raise concerns about a possible Tory rebellion if Mr Sunak’s changes are put to a vote in the UK parliament.
Eurosceptic backbench MPs will be angered by any compromise with the EU, particularly over the watchdog role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Northern Ireland.
The court is likely to retain the final say on single market issues as it is a red line for the bloc, fueling sovereignty concerns among Tories and Northern Unionists.
Sir James Duddridge, a former Brexit minister, told the Telegraph that a deal including a role for the ECJ would be a stumbling block to a real Brexit.
The Prime Minister would be unwise to put his own neck on the chopping block, he said, adding that large numbers of Brexiteers would revolt.
But Mr Sunak can count on Labor support in a vote in the UK House of Commons, with party leader Sir Keir Starmer taking the unusual step of offering him.
Mr Starmer told The Observer: My offer to the Prime Minister stands. If a deal is on the table and delivers on its promises in the UK, Labor will support it.
He doesn’t need to scramble to appease an uncompromising rump of his own backbench MPs who will never settle for anything.
However, Mr Sunak would likely face a backlash from within his own ranks if he tried to strike a deal on the line on the back of support from opposition parties.
At our meeting today, @RishiSunak and I agreed on the positive impact of our cooperation to support Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia. We will continue.
We took stock of the positive protocol discussions and agreed to stay in close contact in the days ahead.
Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 18, 2023
Speaking at the Munich security conference, Mr Sunak addressed speculation that a deal is imminent, saying there are still challenges ahead.
But a joint statement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whom he met on the sidelines of the summit, offered a more optimistic assessment.
The pair agreed that there had been very good progress in finding solutions and pledged to stay in close contact over the coming days, according to the reading.
Mr Sunak met with Stormont’s five main parties in Belfast last week but was warned by the DUP that the proposed deal did not address Unionist parties’ concerns.
|
