Finland wants to join NATO with Sweden, says PM – Middle East Monitor





Finland has announced that it still wants to join NATO alongside its neighbor Sweden, despite the chances that Turkey will separately approve Helsinki’s bid. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference today, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said: “We have sent a very clear signal and a very clear message to Turkey and also to Hungary… that we want joining NATO together and that is in everyone’s interest”. . She insisted that “we want to unite with Sweden at the same time. It’s not just because we’re good neighbors and partners, it’s also linked to very concrete issues – planning the NATO security”. Last year, Sweden and Finland jointly applied to join the NATO military alliance due to threats from Russia and its invasion of Ukraine. Of the 30 member states needed to ratify the new memberships, however, Turkey and Hungary have refused to endorse these applications. READ: Understanding Turkey’s stance on NATO enlargement While Budapest has since said it will give its approval, Ankara has remained firm on its position, making a series of demands to Stockholm and Helsinki that they must meet before accepting their offers of membership, including cracking down on Kurdish militant movements qualified as terrorists. groups, lifting arms embargoes, extraditing wanted individuals and pledging not to help US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen’s network, which Turkiye blames for the coup attempt of 2016. The two EU member states signed an agreement with Turkey to fulfill these conditions, and since then they have made constitutional changes against terrorism. These changes, however, have not been enough, according to the Turkish government, especially vis-à-vis Sweden, which has consistently refused to extradite some wanted individuals and allowed supporters of Kurdish militant groups to stage protests. . Stockholm’s endorsement of the Koran burning outside the Turkish Embassy has also been a huge stumbling block in efforts to persuade Ankara to accept its membership bid. As a result, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last month said that his government could approve Finland’s offer separately from that of Sweden. The Finnish Prime Minister’s comments, however, call this possibility into question. Over the past week, Turkey has come under renewed pressure to approve the two EU states’ applications for NATO membership, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit on Thursday “I continue to believe that the time has come to ratify both Finland and Sweden”. READ: Using NATO membership as leverage, Turkey is giving the EU a taste of its own medicine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20230219-finland-wants-to-join-nato-together-with-sweden-pm-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos