Imran praises President Alvi for not approving mini budget ordinance – Pakistan





Pakistan

Imran praises President Alvi for not approving mini-budget ordinance

Khan says new finance bill will bring inflation storm

February 18, 2023 11:28 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Saturday praised President Arif Alvi for rejecting the federal government’s request to approve an ordinance, seeking to impose new taxes for generate additional revenue in line with International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions to revive the stalled $6.5 billion bailout.

Speaking to a group of columnists at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, the ousted prime minister fired a salvo at the PDM-led government over the audio leak saga saying the judiciary is under pressure and blackmailed through audio tapes, adding that the nation will not accept these “fascist acts”.

Also Read: Elahi Puts Weight Behind ‘Jail Bharo Movement’

Taking a dig at former COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa, the PTI chief said he breached the oath by confessing in a column to recording conversations. Imran added “Bajwa said that the United States is not happy with our position on the Russian-Ukrainian war, and that is why he issued a controversial statement on the matter.”

“The new Finance Bill in Parliament will bring a storm of inflation to the country. Economic indicators were positive under it, remittances, agriculture, industry and employment were increasing, investments were coming in. and people’s confidence in Pakistan was increasing,” Imran added.

‘; var i = Math.floor(r_text.length * Math.random()); document.write(r_text[i]);

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/700428–Imran-lauds-President-Alvi-for-not-approving-mini-budget-ordinance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos