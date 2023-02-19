Politics
President Jokowi checks staple food prices at Wonokromo market
President Joko Widodo accompanied by Governor of East Java Khofifah Indar Parawansa checks the prices of a number of food ingredients at Wonokromo Market, Surabaya on Saturday (18/2/2023) afternoon.
KANALSATU – President Joko Widodo visited Wonokromo Market, Surabaya City, East Java Province on Saturday (2/18/2023) to check the prices of food ingredients such as rice, cooking oil and eggs. As for the price of rice, according to the President, the market price is quite good, with a price range of IDR 9,000 per kilogram.
I want to check a very important item called rice. Did the Bulog operation reach the stalls, the markets? I saw it and the price is good, earlier Rp. 44,000 for 5 kilograms (grams). That is, the price is less than IDR 9,000. “Earlier, we saw all the stalls, there are all of them and there are many of them here,” the president said.
The president continued, in late February and early March, a number of regions had already started the main harvest. With this harvest, the president hopes that rice stocks will become more abundant which will then affect the price of rice on the market.
Maybe nationwide in February maybe 1 million (hectares), maybe later in March 1.9s (million hectares). That’s about it, so if the production comes from the farmers, from the harvest, that means the stock is plentiful. If the supply is abundant, the demand remains constant, which means the price will automatically fall, he added.
Meanwhile, for the prices of other foodstuffs such as cooking oil, the president said the stock of cooking oil at Wonokromo market is quite large at the price of IDR 14,000 per litre.
Then for eggs and shallots, the president indicated that the prices of these two foodstuffs have also fallen, but not significantly.
The Head of State also hopes that the stability of food prices in the regions can be maintained, so that inflation both at regional and national level as a whole can be properly controlled.
Don’t let it be like rice, a month ago it caused very high inflation all over the country, not just in East Java. But now, since five days ago, because of Bulog’s rice operations, it has started to go down, but not in all areas, he continued.
East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, who was accompanying President Joko Widodo’s working visit, said the East Java provincial government has so far made efforts to stabilize rice prices.
One of them is to cooperate with BULOG to carry out market operations seamlessly in East Java and request distributors to speed up the distribution of rice.
“We continue to make efforts to bring the price of rice in East Java back to stability as before. We have carried out market operations since the beginning of November 2022 and are evenly distributed in East Java. is an effort so that people can get rice at prices below the HET, and it is hoped that rice prices will stabilize soon,” Governor Khofifah said.
Governor Khofifah also actively observed the smooth functioning of the rice market in several markets in East Java. Such as market operations such as Surabaya City, Pasuruan City, Blitar City and Taman Sidoarjo Market.
According to him, the operation of the cheap rice market was held pending the harvest period which will begin at the end of February.
It is therefore hoped that the operation of the cheap rice market can become an effort to stabilize rice prices in East Java.
“Actually, East Java has entered the harvest season, so at the beginning of March it will enter the main harvest. God willing, the production is big enough, we hope it will be a penetration so that our rice prices stabilize again,” he explained.
As known, the price of rice in Siskaperbapo on February 18, 2023 in the Surabaya region was recorded at prices ranging from IDR 8,800 to IDR 9,400. However, in several areas of East Java, they are still above the highest retail price or HET. Likewise, there are those that are below or also according to the HET.
In East Java, the highest average rice price was in Pamekasan Regency which reached IDR 12,250 and the lowest average rice price was IDR 8,260 in Situbondo Regency.
Therefore, in order for rice prices in the entire East Java region to be stable, Governor Khofifah and BULOG, Regency/City Government, PT. Jatim Graha Utama, East Java Rice Milling Association (PERPADI), an association of rice distributors and traders, will continue to conduct market operations.
“We hope that on all lines in the East Java region, rice prices will soon be stable and according to the HET,” he concluded.
Along with Governor Khofifah, Surabaya Mayor Eri Cahyadi was also seen accompanying Indonesia’s number one visit to Surabaya’s Wonokromo market. (KS-9)
|
Sources
2/ https://kanalsatu.com/id/post/59857/presiden-jokowi-cek-harga-sembako-di-pasar-wonokromo
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
