The BRI is a trans-economic plan for Iran

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is not just an economic plan, but has a trans-economic nature, writes the Quds newspaper.

Iran’s participation in the initiative is not only a step towards reducing the pressure of economic sanctions, but also an effective strategy to neutralize the non-economic objectives of the sanctions.

In recent years, the United States has wanted to ignore Iran’s geopolitical advantages and has opposed the passage of any corridor through Iran.

Iran’s participation in the BRI project may foil the US plot to exclude Iran from international routes.

Arman-e-Melli: The market reacts correctly

In an article in Arman-e-Melli, university professor Ali Bigdeli writes: The Iranian president’s visit to China was only a political parade, and it will not have economic results. The reality is that we are not in good economic conditions.

Thus, it is not possible to continue such a situation, and economic discontent will increase in the country, and Iran’s problems in the international arena will also increase. With a directed trip, like Mr. Raisi’s visit to China, which, of course, will not lead to tangible economic results, Iran is trying to solve its internal problems and show its importance to foreign powers.

The reality is that if China were interested in investing in Iran, the price of foreign currency should go down as the market reacts properly in such situations.

Now that the price of foreign currency is rising, it can be concluded that the trip will not bring any results and is just a political maneuver.

Aftab-e-Yazd: Deepening the strategic relations between the two civilizations

Aftab-e-Yazd writes: Ebrahim Raisi visited China on Monday (February 13). During the trip, he called for deepening strategic relations between the two countries.

The truth is that China, which is on the verge of becoming an economic and political superpower in the world, only capitalizes on its political and diplomatic relations when it receives dozens of times of profit. At the political level, we noticed the joint declaration during Xi Jinping’s recent trip to the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf. At the same time, statistics on China’s economic relations with Iran show that China has significantly reduced its investment in Iran in a year and a half. Above all, international observers believe that the president’s visit to Beijing can form the basis for deepening relations between Tehran and Beijing, but public opinion expects the deepening of relations to develop according to the interests national and real achievements in a way that is tangible to society. .

IRAN: An inevitable path in the BRI

IRAN newspaper writes: “The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was introduced by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013.

The BRI, which needs reliable partners along the way to ensure its westward movement, will struggle without Iran’s cooperation.

Iran’s participation in the BRI project will strengthen its position. Moreover, the East-West and North-South transit routes from Iran will make Iran’s security an important issue in regional equations.

Javan: Tehran-Beijing, complementary relations

Referring to Tehran-Beijing relations, the Javanese newspaper writes: China seeks to develop secure trade and economic relations with countries and often does not seek to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs. This is one of the advantages of Chinese foreign policy. On the other hand, China is an emerging power whose energy dependence is very high, and Iran is one of the main energy suppliers. This “economic complementarity” is a logical reason for the development and deepening of Tehran-Beijing trade relations. The president’s visit to China came as the West tried to pressure Iran into turning the nuclear talks into an eroding process and undermining it, but deepening relations with China will invalidate the calculations of the West.

The authoritarian system had tried to portray Iran as the big loser of the “Look East” approach by highlighting Arab and Western countries’ economic relations with China, but what angered the West, it is a displacement of governance from the West to the East and the establishment of a new world order.

Resalat: Big step from the 13th government to create more convergence

Abbas Moqtadaei, Deputy Chairman of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, in an interview with Resalat said: The results of the meeting between the Presidents of Iran and China will not be limited not to both countries, and even the Asian region; rather, it will influence the whole world.

He added: Now the transfer of power, especially in the economic sphere, is moving rapidly from West to East. Referring to Iran’s membership in the Shanghai Organization and Tehran’s full relations with Moscow and New Delhi, Moqtadaei said: “There is no doubt that the results of cooperation are in favor of peace. and international security. It seems that China’s action in inviting the Iranian president was to give the green light for more cooperation. Now it is obvious that Europe is repentant because it has not honored its agreements with Iran.

At the same time, the Islamic Republic of Iran can quickly render sanctions more ineffective by having a greater presence in Asia.