‘Ready for a fresh start’: OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal invites PM Modi for his wedding





Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of hotel chain OYO, is set to wed. Ahead of her wedding which is reportedly due to take place in March this year, Agarwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend an invitation. The 29-year-old businessman took to Twitter to share glimpses of his visit with the Prime Minister. “With the blessing of Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, we are all set for a fresh start. Words cannot express the warmth with which he received us,” he tweeted. “My mum who is inspired by his vision of women empowerment and Geet from Express (Uttar) Pradesh were encouraged to meet him. Thank you for sparing your precious time and for your good wishes,” said he added. Agarwal is apparently getting married next month. Her wedding will be followed by a reception at a 5-star hotel in the national capital Delhi, according to a report by times now. The young entrepreneur was born into a Marwari family in the state of Odisha and moved to Delhi in 2011 for college. He dropped out of college after two years and was eventually accepted into the Thiel Fellowship program. As one of the winners of the scholarship program, he received a $100,000 grant which was used to launch OYO in May 2013. Today, the company has become one of the most successful hotel businesses not only in India but also in the world. Recently, Agarwal revealed that the hotel chain is the biggest hotel technology platform in Indonesia. He said there are over 2,500 exclusive OYO hotels available in over 180 cities. Milestone alert 🙂 We are now the largest hotel technology platform in Indonesia with over 2,500 exclusive hotels available for booking in over 180 cities! We’ve hosted over 13 million guests since 2018, recording 15x growth!, Agarwal said in a post on LinkedIn. Regarding the Indian market, Oravel Stays, owner of OYO, told a town hall meeting that it is focused on reducing operational inefficiencies which will further increase profitability. Agarwal said they will turn positive Adjusted EBITDA this fiscal year for the first time. The company expects to close its Adjusted EBITDA for the second half of FY23 at Rs 185 crore, a threefold increase from the first half which closed at Rs 63 crore. Also read:OYO is now the largest hotel technology platform in Indonesia: CEO Ritesh Agarwal

