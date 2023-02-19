Blusukan at the market, Jokowi says rice prices have dropped





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed that Perum Bulog’s market operations succeeded in driving the price of rice in the market below the highest event price (HET) of IDR 9,450 per kilogram (kg). According to Jokowi price of rice in the market today is quite good, namely in the range of Rp. 9,000 per kilogram. This was conveyed by Jokowi while reviewing food prices at Wonokromo Market, Surabaya City, East Java Province on Saturday (18/2/2023). “I want to check a very important item called rice. Did Bulog’s operation reach the stalls, markets, I saw it and the price is good, previously it was Rp. 44,000 for 5 kilograms (grams). That is, the price is less than IDR 9,000. Earlier we saw all the stalls, there are all of them and they are plentiful here,” Jokowi was quoted as saying by the Cabinet Secretariat official website on Sunday (2/19/2023). Jokowi continued, by late February and early March a number of areas had started the main harvest. With this harvest, Jokowi hopes for stocks rice more abundant which can then affect the price of rice on the market. “Maybe nationally in February it will be maybe 1 million (hectares), maybe later in March it will be 1.9 (million hectares). That’s pretty much everything, so if the production comes from the farmers, from the harvest it means the stock is plentiful. If the stock is overflowing with constant demand, it means the prices will fall automatically,” Jokowi said. Meanwhile, for the prices of other foodstuffs such as cooking oil, he said the stock of cooking oil at Wonokromo market is quite high at the price of IDR 14,000 per litre. Then, for eggs and shallots, Jokowi said the prices for those two commodities also went down, but not significantly. The Head of State also hopes that the stability of food prices in the regions can be maintained, so that inflation both at regional and national level as a whole can be properly controlled. “Let it not be like rice, a month ago inflation was very high all over the country, not just in East Java. But now since five days ago because Bulog’s rice operations started going down, although not in all areas,” Jokowi said. According to National Food Agency records for the first week of February 2023, Bulog disbursed at least 250,000 tons of rice for market operations across Indonesia. The rice comes from imports from several countries like Pakistan, Vietnam, Thailand and several other countries which have achieved 470,000 tons of the 500,000 ton target. Reported by the National Food Agency Price Panel on Sunday (19/2/2023) at 1:00 p.m. WIB, premium rice in traditional markets fell 0.15% on average from last week to IDR 13,460 per kg and the average rice increased by 0.17% to IDR 11,830 per kg. Meanwhile, in DKI Jakarta, the price of medium rice increased by 0.4% to IDR 12,650 per kg and grade 1 or premium rice to IDR 14,000 per kg.

Check out other news and articles on Google News Watch the video below:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20230219/12/1629546/blusukan-ke-pasar-jokowi-klaim-harga-beras-sudah-turun The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos