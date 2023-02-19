Mike Pompeo on a potential confrontation between the United States and a Chinese diplomat: “Our response must be determined and real” | National





Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined Cavuto Live Saturday morning to discuss rising tensions between China and the United States, and shared his thoughts on a possible meeting between Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the high Chinese diplomat Wang Yi. Pompeo said the US response to China must be determined and real. CHINESE OFFICIAL SAYS NATO CREATING ‘CONFRONTATIONS’ AFTER CHINESE SPY DEVICE FLOATED ACROSS AMERICA Mike Pompeo: I’m happy if they meet, but it’s not about the meeting. It’s about what we deliver. We should never confuse words, rallies, good feelings, cocktails with real deeds that respond to the threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party. This, ball, it’s just that it’s really a symptom of the Biden administration’s China policy, which they haven’t confronted in a serious way and which would cause Xi Jinping, Wang Yi is just an actor, an agent of Xi Jinping. We haven’t confronted the system in a way that will convince them that stealing a slow balloon over the United States for five days, that’s just not something we’re going to allow, and so, you know, a meeting, I guess, is fine. But if it’s just to shake hands and say, damn it, don’t things get better and we’re going to find ways to cooperate, that’s the language of the Biden administration. It would be a huge mistake. I would not seek a meeting. I wouldn’t have the meeting if it was me. The Trump administration, we certainly wouldn’t have done that. But if they do, if they cross paths at the Munich Security Conference and they should, our response must be determined and real, not just a bunch of words. Neil [Cavuto], the most important thing is not what we say, but the responses we give directly to what the Chinese Communist Party is doing. We can’t forget that, you know, they say, well, gosh, we kept it from falling out, but for five days the whole world watched American sovereignty violated, and then following that, it looks like we shot down a bunch of stuff which was probably a bit of an overreaction to look tough. It’s not about looking tough. Neil, it’s about being tough and using deeds, not words to convince Xi Jinping that [he] must give up its enormous efforts to undermine the United States of America.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbangor.com/news/national/mike-pompeo-on-potential-usa-showdown-with-chinese-diplomat-our-response-should-be-determined-and/article_0813a14e-9ba6-59d1-bca2-265fe2a7837a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos