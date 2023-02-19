Wiretaps aimed at pressuring judges and impeding the rule of law: Imran Khan





PTI President Imran Khan chairs an important central committee meeting. NNI/FilePML-N has a history of targeting the justice system, claims Imran Khan. Launch of Jail Bharo movement for real independence, says PTI leader.

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister, Imran Khan, believes that the tapping of phone calls is aimed at pressuring judges and impeding the rule of law in the country, reported The News on Sunday.

The former prime minister conveyed the comment during a meeting with senior columnists and writers. In the meeting, the PTI leader discussed his party’s political strategy, economic challenges and terrorist incidents, also giving details about the PTI (judicial arrest movement) Bharo Tehreek prison and its targets.

Referring to wiretapping, the PTI Chairman said the ongoing propaganda against the judiciary, especially judges, was shameful, adding that “the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) used to target the judiciary”.

Khan said: “The bugging of phone calls was an attempt to pressure judges and shut down the rule of law.”

The head of the PTI said the justice system was the nation’s last hope. He added that the government should implement the rule of law without pressuring judges.

Khan also alleged that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) was the main supporter of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the constitutional violations. The current government encourages revenge actions and political dictatorship, he added.

Khan said the PTI would end lawlessness and economic crisis with the support of the nation. He added that he announced the beginning of the Jail Bharo movement for true independence.

He was of the view that political stability would bring economic stability to the country, which is impossible without the rule of law.

Khan further alleged that the former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa admitted to playing a role in regime change and breached his oath. He added that General (retired) Bajwa also admitted to controlling the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He also alleged that the former army chief also admitted to making audio recordings, which was an illegal move. He asked the army to carry out an investigation into the actions of General (retired) Bajwa.

Khan praised President Dr Arif Alvi for not signing the Ordinance on the Finance Bill. He said the finance bill would cause inflation in the country.

He said that the economic indicators were positive during the tenure of the PTI government. Pakistan’s default risk had reached 100% under the incumbent government.

On his cases, the former prime minister said he was summoned by the courts but doctors prevented him from walking.

He added that they had sacrificed the governments of two provinces to end the crisis with new elections, but the leaders were delaying the elections.

Khan said: “Elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies in accordance with the Constitution.”

The former cricketer also alleged that the caretaker governments were not impartial and that bogus complaints were made against PTI leaders and supporters in addition to their arrests.

Khan said they adopted a peaceful way of protesting against the government by announcing the Jail Bharo movement. The PTI will launch the movement on February 22 and they will go before authorities across the country.

Bharo Tehreek Prison Hours

PTI Focal Point for Bharo Tehreek Prison, Ejaz Chaudhry, said 200 party activists and six former assembly members will be arrested by the court daily, starting February 22 in Lahore, until March 1, 2023, for protest against the oppressive regime.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters in Lahore, he said the purpose of Bharo Tehreek prison was to end the violation of the Constitution in the country.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the PDM government refused to follow the Constitution and enforce court decisions.

He regretted that the time for announcing a date for the Punjab Assembly elections had passed. “Why the governor of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), who had signed the minutes of dissolution of the assembly, did not give the date of the elections”, he wondered.

Providing details of Bharo Tehreek prison, he said a list of volunteers, who would be arrested by the court, had already been prepared.

According to the schedule, the PTI activists would be arrested by a court in Peshawar on February 23, Rawalpindi on February 24, Multan on February 25, Gujranwala on February 26, Sargodha on February 27, Sahiwal on February 28 and Faisalabad on March 1.

Chaudhry said the PTI would stage sit-ins if authorities did not stop them.

