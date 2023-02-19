Johnson’s intervention hampers Sunak’s protocol efforts

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s efforts to break the deadlock over Northern Ireland’s Brexit protocol have been dealt a blow by Boris Johnson.

The former prime minister has warned that scrapping the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill – which would give the UK the power to unilaterally delete parts of the treaty – would be a “big mistake”.

Mr Johnson’s first Brexit intervention since the departure of No 10 comes as his successor, but one, engaged in frantic diplomacy to secure a UK-EU agreement on the resolution of the problems related to the controversial post-Brexit trade deals.

After further talks with EU leaders on Saturday, Mr Sunak stressed that a deal was “by no means done”, amid speculation one could be unveiled early next week.

The UK government has indicated that a successful outcome would mean the Protocol Bill would no longer be needed.

A senior government source said, “If we can find a way to satisfactorily resolve the issues with the protocol, you won’t need the bill. But we haven’t resolved them yet.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has expressed his hope for a positive outcome to negotiations between the UK and EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Varadkar had a telephone conversation with European Council President Ursula von der Leyen yesterday before she met with Mr Sunak.

A government spokesman said Ms von der Leyen had informed the Taoiseach of the negotiations.

The spokesman said the Taoiseach had expressed a strong wish to see “a positive outcome which lays a new foundation for EU-UK relations”.

The statement continued: “Most importantly, he hoped for an agreement that could pave the way for the restoration of institutions under the Good Friday Agreement.”

Mr Johnson brokered the protocol, which created economic barriers to trade being shipped from Britain to Northern Ireland, as part of his Brexit deal but later backfired.

Sour relations between London and Brussels soured further when his government tabled the controversial Protocol Bill in Westminster.

The legislation is seen by Brexiteers as a key bargaining chip with the EU.

When Mr. Sunak took office, he suspended progress on the bill as officials resumed intensive talks aimed at reaching a negotiated settlement.

A source close to Mr Johnson said: ‘His general thinking is that it would be a serious mistake to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

His intervention will raise concerns about a possible Tory rebellion if Mr Sunak’s changes are put to a vote in parliament.

Eurosceptic backbench MPs will be angered by any compromise with the EU, particularly over the watchdog role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Northern Ireland.

The court is likely to retain the final say on single market issues as it is a red line for the bloc, fueling sovereignty concerns among hardline conservatives and trade unionists in Northern Ireland.

James Duddridge, a former Brexit minister, told the Telegraph that a deal that included a role for the ECJ would be a “wedge” towards a real Brexit.

‘The prime minister would be unwise to put his own neck on the chopping block,’ he said, adding that ‘a lot of Brexiteers’ would riot.

But Mr Sunak can count on Labour’s backing in a vote in the House of Commons, as Keir Starmer has taken the unusual step of offering him.

The Labor leader told The Observer: “My offer to the Prime Minister is valid. If a deal is on the table and it is valid for the UK, Labor will support it.

“He doesn’t need to scramble to appease an uncompromising rump of his own backbenchers who will never be satisfied with anything.”

However, Mr Sunak would likely face a backlash from within his own ranks if he tried to strike a deal on the line with the backing of the opposition party.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, he appeared to play down the prospect of an imminent deal.

“There are still challenges ahead. We haven’t solved all these problems.

“No, there is no agreement that has been reached, there is an understanding of what needs to be done.”

But a joint statement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whom he met on the sidelines of the summit, offered a more optimistic assessment.

The pair agreed that there had been “very good progress in finding solutions” and pledged to “stay in close contact over the next few days”, according to the reading.

Mr Sunak met with Stormont’s five main parties in Belfast last week but was warned by the DUP that the proposed deal ‘does not address’ the Unionist Party’s concerns.