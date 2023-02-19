People leave earthquake-affected areas in Turkey

People are leaving their home areas in Turkey, after devastating earthquakes hit the regions earlier this month.

A bus company said the number of people taking long-distance buses from Antakya in the hard-hit southern province of Hatay increased by around 70% after the quakes.

On Saturday, families carrying large luggage were seen boarding buses at a terminal in the city, heading for other parts of Turkey.

Meryem Eryilmaz, 37, lived in a tent with her husband and three children after their home was destroyed. They said they were leaving town because they saw no signs of reconstruction.

Eryilmaz said she prioritizes keeping her family together. They decided to move to Konya in central Turkey, although they have no relatives there. She said Konya is close to the university her daughter attends.

Eryilmaz said there are no more houses or businesses and they “have no future” in Antakya. She said she felt bad about leaving town, but that she and her husband had to do it for their children’s future.

Eryilmaz said his family members are worried because they don’t know what they will do after arriving in Konya, or what will happen to them.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said around 2.2 million people left their home areas on Tuesday.