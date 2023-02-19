Politics
5 facts about successful KSP that make Jokowi ‘disappointed’
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Iwan Setiawan, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Prosperous Savings and Credit Cooperative (KSP), Iwan Setiawan, received an award from the hands of Chairman Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This was stated by Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs (MenkopUKM) Teten Masduki before Commission VI of DPR RI.
According to him, Iwan Setiaawan received the Satyalacana Wira Karya Award on the 72nd National Day of Cooperatives (Harkopnas) in 2019 in Purwokerto, Banyumas, Central Java.
The following is a summary of a number of KSP Sejahtera Bersama facts revealed by Teten:
Jokowi’s Reward
Who would have thought that President Joko Widodo had awarded the Satyalacana Wira Karya prize to the chairman of KSP SB supervisor, Iwan Setiawan, who is now a suspect in the case of his cooperative. Precisely on the 72nd National Day of Cooperatives (Harkopnas) in 2019 in Purwokerto, Banyumas, Central Java.
Quoting the official KSP SB website, the award was presented by the then Coordinating Minister of Economy, Darmin Nasution, who represented Jokowi.
The award was presented directly in front of the then Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises, Puspayoga, and Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo, Chairman of the Indonesian Cooperative Council Nurdin Halid and the mayors and regents of the province of Central Java.
Meanwhile, Satya Mediterania Wira Karya is a sign of honor given to Indonesian citizens who have rendered great service to the motherland and the nation so that they can be used as role models for others.
bad credit
Teten admitted his party made a mistake in awarding KSP SB. It is known that the Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises awarded prizes for the balance sheet sent by KSP SB.
“It must be admitted that there was a mistake for the allocation of cooperatives to be problematic. This is because the Ministry of Cooperatives only examined the financial statements of cooperatives that were transmitted to the Ministry. looking only at assets and liabilities, they were declared sound,” Teten said.
He said it was not entirely the fault of the Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises. But it is also caused by the regulation of government supervision of cooperatives which is not deep.
“We don’t have additional supervision like the OJK. So we know that the assets don’t have the same value as written, including that they’re not owned by cooperatives,” he said. declared.
Most cases of default
Teten said the KSP-SB case was one of the default cases which caused casualties of as many as 185,000 people with a total loss of Rs 8 trillion.
“We know the value of assets is not as great as written, including not owned by co-ops,” he told the DPR RI Building, Tuesday (2/14/2023).
Apparently, the number of victims of KSP SB reached about 186,000 people. The number of victims is higher than that of KSP Indosurya which has about 23,000 people.
New compensation 3%
Teten revealed that the return of funds to members of struggling cooperatives, including KSP SB, had encountered problems. The obstacle to the restitution of cooperators’ rights is linked to the confiscation of cooperative assets.
“In practice, PKPU decisions are now little realized. For example, KSP SB 185,000 new members, about 3%, realization of probate payments, until 2025,” Teten said.
Teten described, first, that the obstacle to the restoration of the rights of the victims of the cooperative problem was caused by the fact that the assets of the cooperative did not belong to the cooperative. Then the criminal report is still pending. Thus, the police confiscated the assets and froze them so that the sales could not take place.
Not to mention that there is a process of corruption of assets, with deposits made by members of the cooperative. “It’s done individually outside of the approval scheme. And reimbursement uses other methods,” he added.
Funds used for hotel and land investments
The shocking fact of the misuse of KSP SB funds was revealed by Teten. He said co-op member funds have been used to purchase real estate assets by management.
“So co-op money is invested in management-owned businesses, so yesterday’s Covid was invested in real estate, in hotels, land, etc.,” Teten concluded.
Irresponsible embezzlement of funds by management has failed KSP SB.
“Until yesterday there was the Covid, yes it didn’t pay,” he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
