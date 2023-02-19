Discover the culinary successes of Palembang on Youtube of President Joko Widodo, not only Pempek, there is Mie Celor!





Penulispro.com – On Youtube @PresidenJokoWidodo there are some interesting shows about culinary hits from Palembang, not only pempek which is known to the general public, but there are Mie Celor, Pindang Ikan Baung and various types of pindang you can choose from at Sarinande restaurant. There is Mie Celor which is said to be the breakfast of the people of Palembang, Mie Celor which contains noodles that are a little yellow, only a little thick and thick, Mie Celor means brewed with lukewarm water, the contents are noodles and bean sprouts after being drained and sprinkled with coconut milk and broth. There are toppings of fried onions, chives, eggs and shrimp, the taste is salty, with the addition of crackers and fries. The next culinary hit in Palembang is the Sarinande restaurant, here there are different types of pindang. The color is reddish, the fish is Patin Sungai, the taste is sweet, spicy and salty, and lunchtime is usually busy. This restaurant in Sarinande was visited by President Joko Widodo, and President Joko Widodo also felt at home and asked for more. Also, don’t forget there is Pempek, Palembang culinary hits which are famous in Palembang, there is Pempek Saga, Kapal Selam, Model, Lenggang, Pempek Adaan, Pempek Curly, the basic ingredients are fish caught directly from the river. Here we use snake head fish and mackerel, the taste is sweet and spicy, for sauce or vinegar, Palembang people usually drink or inhale from the bowl.

Culinary hits in Palembang are at the Riverside Restaurant near the Ampera Bridge which is the icon of the city of Palembang. Here there is a menu of Pindang ribs, sweet, sour and salty flavors with added spices, it tastes really mild, there is also Bangka Strait mackerel which is burnt. For the oriental menu there is Fire Salted Chicken which is served over the fire to the table, while for the traditional menu there is Brenkges, Fried Lentil Fish. Also read: President Jokowi attends 100 years of Harlah NU in Sidoarjo, Maher Zain, Kikan Coklat and Slank join the celebration

