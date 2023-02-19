How will Raisis’ visit to Beijing affect Iran-China relations? | News from Xi Jinping

Tehran, Iran Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was warmly welcomed by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing, but the same issues that have plagued their relationship for years, primarily economic ties, pose a challenge to agreements signed by the two.

Raisi wrapped up a three-day trip to China on Wednesday, which marked the first state visit by an Iranian president to the Asian economic giant in two decades. The symbolism of the visit began even before Raisi left Tehran.

In a speech before leaving, he stood in front of a large map of Iran, with the Persian Gulf marked prominently in what appeared to be a message to Xi, who had signed a joint statement with leaders of the Council of six-party Gulf cooperation (GCC). ) in December which angered Tehran.

The statement questioned Iranian ownership of three islands in the Strait of Hormuz, sparking a backlash in Iranian media, and Iran’s Foreign Ministry expressed strong displeasure to the Beijing ambassador.

Raisis’ speech set the tone for the trip as he made clear his dissatisfaction with the serious backlog in Beijing-Tehran relations, especially in terms of economic cooperation.

He pledged to compensate for the insufficient attention given to the development of relations with the key partner in the East. With these comments, he took a swipe at his predecessor Hassan Rohani, while making a veiled criticism of China for not pursuing its relations with Iran more seriously.

Raisi tried to show his seriousness in advancing relations by taking dozens of officials to Beijing, with his delegation including six ministers, the country’s chief nuclear negotiator and the head of its central bank.

What agreements have been signed?

Iranian state media said 20 substantive agreements were signed during the trip as part of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation document that Iran and China signed in 2021.

Although a number of Iranian officials and state-linked media have discussed the visit since its conclusion, they did not release many details.

Alireza Peyman-Pak, the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization, who has also been active in Iran’s efforts to boost economic ties with Russia, said the deals were worth at least 3.5 billion of dollars.

These include agreements on trade, mining, automotive industry, agriculture, tourism and technology transfer, he said.

In China, Raisi reportedly had a meeting with representatives of several major Chinese companies, which were not named by Iranian media.

Iran’s Petroleum Ministry said talks with China are continuing on the exchange of crude oil for commodities, the development of a natural gas project in southern Iran and the advancement of field projects. oil.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that Chinese state-owned energy giant Sinopec has withdrawn from the major Yadavaran oil field project near the Iran-Iraq border, leaving Tehran to carry on on its own. His development.

A Petroleum Ministry official denied the reports, telling state media that negotiations with their Chinese counterparts were continuing and there had been no official statement from Sinopec that it was pulling out.

The Yadavaran field has about three billion barrels of recoverable oil and has faced a six-year development hiatus due to sanctions imposed on Iran.

China had withdrawn from the phase 11 development of Iran’s South Pars gas field in 2019 after the United States imposed punitive sanctions on Iran following the United States’ 2018 unilateral withdrawal from the gas field. 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The visit will bring little change

Raisis’s visit does not change any of the underlying factors that limit meaningful bilateral cooperation, according to Bill Figueroa, a research associate at the Center for Geopolitics at the University of Cambridge.

Foremost among them are sanctions, he said, but also unrest and protests in Iran and difficulties faced by Chinese investors in the past in dealing with the country’s legal system.

Chinese projects in Iran have traditionally not done very well or been scuttled by sanctions, and investors have been very scared by the arrest of Huaweis Meng Wanzhou for allegedly violating US sanctions on Iran, said Figueroa to Al Jazeera.

In addition, Chinese capital also competes with neighboring countries like Saudi Arabia and GCC states, which provide a more stable and lucrative environment for investment in financial and economic hubs like Dubai and Doha.

Figueroa said he believed Beijing would be more than willing to expand its ties with Tehran, as long as it didn’t come at the expense of its relations with other Middle Eastern countries or the United States.

The only scenario in which I see a dramatic expansion of China-Iran economic relations in the future is when sanctions are lifted and the political situation in Iran becomes more stable, he said.

Rhetoric

It remains to be seen how far Iran-China relations develop under sanctions as talks to restore the 2015 nuclear deal remain deadlocked, but Raisi’s visit saw China offer supportive rhetoric.

Xi, who rolled out the red carpet for Raisi, called for the removal of US sanctions as a key part of restoring the nuclear deal and opposed interference by outside forces in the internal affairs of the country. Iran and undermine Iran’s security and stability.

Xi gladly accepted an invitation from Raisi to visit Iran at a later date, which would mark his first visit since 2016 as part of a Middle East tour.

The Chinese president previously backed Iran’s now-successful bid to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the powerful BRICS grouping Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa which is still considering Tehran’s request.

China and Iran also signed a joint statement that denounced efforts by some governments to politicize the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Iran, promised cooperation to ensure regional security and a cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

This contrasts sharply with the December China-GCC statement, which called on Tehran to fully cooperate with the IAEA and emphasized dialogue on Iran’s regional destabilizing activities and support for terrorist and sectarian groups. and illegal armed organizations in addition to the proliferation of ballistic missiles and drones.