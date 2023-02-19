Politics
How will Raisis’ visit to Beijing affect Iran-China relations? | News from Xi Jinping
Tehran, Iran Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was warmly welcomed by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing, but the same issues that have plagued their relationship for years, primarily economic ties, pose a challenge to agreements signed by the two.
Raisi wrapped up a three-day trip to China on Wednesday, which marked the first state visit by an Iranian president to the Asian economic giant in two decades. The symbolism of the visit began even before Raisi left Tehran.
In a speech before leaving, he stood in front of a large map of Iran, with the Persian Gulf marked prominently in what appeared to be a message to Xi, who had signed a joint statement with leaders of the Council of six-party Gulf cooperation (GCC). ) in December which angered Tehran.
The statement questioned Iranian ownership of three islands in the Strait of Hormuz, sparking a backlash in Iranian media, and Iran’s Foreign Ministry expressed strong displeasure to the Beijing ambassador.
Raisis’ speech set the tone for the trip as he made clear his dissatisfaction with the serious backlog in Beijing-Tehran relations, especially in terms of economic cooperation.
He pledged to compensate for the insufficient attention given to the development of relations with the key partner in the East. With these comments, he took a swipe at his predecessor Hassan Rohani, while making a veiled criticism of China for not pursuing its relations with Iran more seriously.
Raisi tried to show his seriousness in advancing relations by taking dozens of officials to Beijing, with his delegation including six ministers, the country’s chief nuclear negotiator and the head of its central bank.
What agreements have been signed?
Iranian state media said 20 substantive agreements were signed during the trip as part of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation document that Iran and China signed in 2021.
Although a number of Iranian officials and state-linked media have discussed the visit since its conclusion, they did not release many details.
Alireza Peyman-Pak, the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization, who has also been active in Iran’s efforts to boost economic ties with Russia, said the deals were worth at least 3.5 billion of dollars.
These include agreements on trade, mining, automotive industry, agriculture, tourism and technology transfer, he said.
In China, Raisi reportedly had a meeting with representatives of several major Chinese companies, which were not named by Iranian media.
Iran’s Petroleum Ministry said talks with China are continuing on the exchange of crude oil for commodities, the development of a natural gas project in southern Iran and the advancement of field projects. oil.
Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that Chinese state-owned energy giant Sinopec has withdrawn from the major Yadavaran oil field project near the Iran-Iraq border, leaving Tehran to carry on on its own. His development.
A Petroleum Ministry official denied the reports, telling state media that negotiations with their Chinese counterparts were continuing and there had been no official statement from Sinopec that it was pulling out.
The Yadavaran field has about three billion barrels of recoverable oil and has faced a six-year development hiatus due to sanctions imposed on Iran.
China had withdrawn from the phase 11 development of Iran’s South Pars gas field in 2019 after the United States imposed punitive sanctions on Iran following the United States’ 2018 unilateral withdrawal from the gas field. 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
The visit will bring little change
Raisis’s visit does not change any of the underlying factors that limit meaningful bilateral cooperation, according to Bill Figueroa, a research associate at the Center for Geopolitics at the University of Cambridge.
Foremost among them are sanctions, he said, but also unrest and protests in Iran and difficulties faced by Chinese investors in the past in dealing with the country’s legal system.
Chinese projects in Iran have traditionally not done very well or been scuttled by sanctions, and investors have been very scared by the arrest of Huaweis Meng Wanzhou for allegedly violating US sanctions on Iran, said Figueroa to Al Jazeera.
In addition, Chinese capital also competes with neighboring countries like Saudi Arabia and GCC states, which provide a more stable and lucrative environment for investment in financial and economic hubs like Dubai and Doha.
Figueroa said he believed Beijing would be more than willing to expand its ties with Tehran, as long as it didn’t come at the expense of its relations with other Middle Eastern countries or the United States.
The only scenario in which I see a dramatic expansion of China-Iran economic relations in the future is when sanctions are lifted and the political situation in Iran becomes more stable, he said.
Rhetoric
It remains to be seen how far Iran-China relations develop under sanctions as talks to restore the 2015 nuclear deal remain deadlocked, but Raisi’s visit saw China offer supportive rhetoric.
Xi, who rolled out the red carpet for Raisi, called for the removal of US sanctions as a key part of restoring the nuclear deal and opposed interference by outside forces in the internal affairs of the country. Iran and undermine Iran’s security and stability.
Xi gladly accepted an invitation from Raisi to visit Iran at a later date, which would mark his first visit since 2016 as part of a Middle East tour.
The Chinese president previously backed Iran’s now-successful bid to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the powerful BRICS grouping Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa which is still considering Tehran’s request.
China and Iran also signed a joint statement that denounced efforts by some governments to politicize the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Iran, promised cooperation to ensure regional security and a cooperation in the fight against terrorism.
This contrasts sharply with the December China-GCC statement, which called on Tehran to fully cooperate with the IAEA and emphasized dialogue on Iran’s regional destabilizing activities and support for terrorist and sectarian groups. and illegal armed organizations in addition to the proliferation of ballistic missiles and drones.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/2/18/how-will-raisis-beijing-visit-impact-iran-china-ties
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How to Unlock iPhone with Security Key
- Boris Johnson warns Rishi Sunak over Brexit deal
- New Instagram feature: Instagram is testing a new feature that will allow users to reply to stories and posts with GIFs.
- Border town that ‘forgot’ it was part of the US – BBC News
- The war could be “over in a month” if Ukraine gets new weapons
- Cleveland State Men’s Tennis wins 7-0 sweep over Bryant Athletics
- Turkey rages over shoddy construction after earthquake-proof houses toppled
- XFL Schedule Week 1: What football games are on today? TV channels, times, scores
- Mastercard Series 3rd Test: India v Australia, Indore
- Mastercard Series 3rd Test: India v Australia, Indore
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the great Maratha warrior on his birthday
- Mia Regan turns heads in a black check midi dress