



A specter haunts Downing Street, the specter of Boris Johnson. The former prime minister has largely been content to keep his head down in recent months, quietly banking millions on the speaking circuit and preparing his defense of Partygate. But today the former Tory leader opted to send a thinly concealed warning to his successor Rishi Sunak about Northern Irish protocol, via the usual news coverage of briefings from friends and allies. The first page of Sunday Telegraph roars about Johnson’s warning to Sunak about the NI deal and prominently quotes a source close to Mr Johnson saying that: His general opinion is that it would be a grave mistake to drop the bill on the Northern Ireland Protocol. The legislation was drafted under Johnson’s leadership and would allow ministers to tear up parts of the protocol, including ending the controversial role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ). It is seen by Brexiteers as the most important bargaining chip with the EU, but Sunak believes it may not be needed if a revised deal is struck. THE Telegraph The report also contains quotes from longtime Johnson ally James Duddridge warning Sunak that the prime minister would be unwise to put his own neck on the chopping block defending a deal that involves a role for the ECJ. Separately, the Sunday time reports that a friend who spoke to Johnson recently summed up his view as follows: his fundamental concern is that we have taken the powers in the bill and we are not using them and we have not gotten as good a matter that we would have done it because we did not heed it that he suggests is shared by the European research group. THE Mail on Sunday in the meantime complaints that Mr Johnson has also expressed concern to friends about Mr Sunaks’ custody of Brexit and in particular the Northern Ireland Protocol negotiations. And the same paper too cited Mr Johnson’s allies claiming Sunak was stung by Boris’ captivating interventions and is too helpful to Harriet Harman’s parliamentary inquiry to find out whether he lied to the House. Just as SAS are still on standby, Johnson sites are still on maneuvers

