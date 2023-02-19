PM Modi welcomes new batch of 12 cheetahs to Kuno National Park





Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the new batch of 12 cheetahs to Kuno National Park on Sunday. Earlier on Saturday, Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters carrying the second batch of 12 Cheetahs landed at their destination. Quoting a tweet from Union Minister for Environment, Forestry and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, the Prime Minister tweeted: “India’s wildlife diversity is getting a boost with this development. The felines made their trip in the Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 Globemaster cargo plane. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the 12 cheetahs in Kuno National Park on Saturday and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to conserve the environment showed a way to the world. CM said, “Madhya Pradesh has a gift on Mahashivratri. I thank PM Modi from the bottom of my heart, this is his vision. Twelve cheetahs will be rehabilitated in Kuno and the total number will increase to 20. The cheetahs that came earlier have now adapted very well to the situation.

The aircraft, after a 10-hour flight from Johannesburg, South Africa, landed at Air Force Station Gwalior today. Last year, in September, eight cheetahs from Namibia were flown to India.

Cheetahs are brought to India under the Cheetah Reintroduction Project based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the South African and Indian governments. The MoU facilitates cooperation between the two countries to establish a viable and secure cheetah population in India; promotes conservation and ensures that expertise is shared and exchanged, and capacity is built, to promote cheetah conservation. This includes human-wildlife conflict resolution, wildlife capture and transfer, and community involvement in conservation in both countries.

