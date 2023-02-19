Politics
Northern Ireland protocol: Boris Johnson is a nuisance as he threatens to derail Rishi Sunaks Brexit deal
Boris Johnson is threatening to derail Rishi Sunaks’ efforts to strike a new Brexit deal after warning that scrapping the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill would be a big mistake.
The former Tory Prime Minister has been accused of being a nuisance and a wrecker as he was criticized for encouraging the DUP to resist compromising on post-Brexit arrangements. A source close to the former Prime Minister said: His general view is that it would be a serious mistake to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.
Mr Johnson’s first Brexit intervention since No 10 left comes as Mr Sunak is expected to announce a deal with the EU over contentious post-Brexit trade deals. The Sunak government has indicated that a positive outcome of the talks in Brussels would mean that the protocol bill that would unilaterally roll back controls would no longer be needed.
A senior government source said: If we can find a way to satisfactorily resolve the protocol issues, you won’t need the bill. But we haven’t solved them yet.
Mr Johnson brokered the protocol, which created economic barriers to trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, as part of his Brexit deal. But later he opposed it. Relations with the EU have soured further over the Johnson government’s controversial protocol bill, triggering warnings of a trade war. But the bill is still seen by Brexiteers as a key bargaining chip with the EU.
It is unclear whether a compromise deal forged by Mr Sunak will come to a vote in Parliament, but the European Research Group (ERG) has warned of a major Tory rebellion if it comes to the Commons. Eurosceptic backbenchers have been angered by an expected compromise with the EU, particularly over the oversight role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Northern Ireland.
Tory MP David Jones, deputy chairman of the ERG, saidThe Independent: If it’s the basis of a deal then it won’t work. Any agreement would be completely futile and embarrassing if it were unacceptable to the Unionist community.
While a deal to ease trade controls based on UK proposals for a green lane is reached, the European Court is expected to retain the final say on protocol issues as this is a red line for the EU. EU, fueling conservative sovereignty concerns. and trade unionists.
Sir James Duddridge, former Brexit minister, told the Telegraph an agreement including a role for the ECJ would be an obstacle to a real Brexit. The Prime Minister would be unwise to put his own neck on the chopping block, said the staunch Johnson supporter, adding that large numbers of Brexiteers would riot, not just the few dozen ERG members.
On Mr Johnson’s intervention, a government official told the Sunday time: Boris is a bloody nuisance, liquidating the DUP. It hurts.
However, Tory Minister Penny Mordaunt said Mr Johnson’s intervention on Brexit was helpful in reminding the EU that the UK could always choose to unilaterally remove protocol checks. Asked about the intervention of former Tory leaders, Ms Mordauntt told Sky News: Boris is Boris. But I wouldn’t say it’s a completely unnecessary intervention.
The Commons leader added: The intervention of a source close to the former Prime Minister is useful in reminding the EU that [protocol] bill, and what this agreement should actually deliver. Despite expected DUP opposition to the deal, Ms Mordaunt warned: Unless it is acceptable to all communities in Northern Ireland, it will not work.
Labor great Peter Mandelson has accused Mr Johnson of trying to undermine Mr Sunak. There is nothing Boris Johnson is doing now or throughout recent history with the EU that can be described as helpful, he told Sky News.
Lord Mandelson added: He destroys, he tries to destroy the thing because he opposes the Prime Minister. He and his supporters want to undermine the Prime Minister, just like a continuation of the fratricidal war in the conservative party.
But Mr Sunak can count on Labor backing in a Commons vote because Sir Keir Starmer has taken the unusual step of offering him.
The Labor leader said The Observer: My offer to the Prime Minister stands. If a deal is on the table and delivers on its promises in the UK, Labor will support it. He doesn’t need to scramble to appease an uncompromising rump of his own backbench MPs who will never settle for anything.
However, Mr Sunak would likely face a backlash from within his own ranks if he tried to hammer out a deal on the line on the back of Labor support.
Asked if she was happy to potentially secure a deal thanks to Labour’s backing, Ms Mordaunttold Sky News: It doesn’t matter what any of us in the House of Commons think about it. The agreement must satisfy the people of Northern Ireland.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, the prime minister appeared to downplay the prospect of an imminent deal. There are still challenges to overcome. We have not solved all these problems. No, there is no agreement that has been reached, there is an understanding of what needs to be done.
But a joint statement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whom he met on the sidelines of the summit, offered a more optimistic assessment.
The pair agreed that there had been very good progress in finding solutions and pledged to stay in close contact over the coming days, according to the reading.
Mr Sunak met with Stormont’s five main parties in Belfast last week but was warned by the DUP that the proposed deal did not address Unionist parties’ concerns.
Simon Hoare, Conservative chairman of the Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee, saidThe Independentthis week that a deal would be the return of adults doing politics in a sensible way, adding: Let’s just let the gory stuff sorted and done.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-warning-brexit-rishi-sunak-b2285148.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How to Unlock iPhone with Security Key
- Boris Johnson warns Rishi Sunak over Brexit deal
- New Instagram feature: Instagram is testing a new feature that will allow users to reply to stories and posts with GIFs.
- Border town that ‘forgot’ it was part of the US – BBC News
- The war could be “over in a month” if Ukraine gets new weapons
- Cleveland State Men’s Tennis wins 7-0 sweep over Bryant Athletics
- Turkey rages over shoddy construction after earthquake-proof houses toppled
- XFL Schedule Week 1: What football games are on today? TV channels, times, scores
- Mastercard Series 3rd Test: India v Australia, Indore
- Mastercard Series 3rd Test: India v Australia, Indore
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the great Maratha warrior on his birthday
- Mia Regan turns heads in a black check midi dress