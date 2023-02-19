Northern Ireland protocol: Boris Johnson is a nuisance as he threatens to derail Rishi Sunaks Brexit deal

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit means for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest information

Boris Johnson is threatening to derail Rishi Sunaks’ efforts to strike a new Brexit deal after warning that scrapping the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill would be a big mistake.

The former Tory Prime Minister has been accused of being a nuisance and a wrecker as he was criticized for encouraging the DUP to resist compromising on post-Brexit arrangements. A source close to the former Prime Minister said: His general view is that it would be a serious mistake to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

Mr Johnson’s first Brexit intervention since No 10 left comes as Mr Sunak is expected to announce a deal with the EU over contentious post-Brexit trade deals. The Sunak government has indicated that a positive outcome of the talks in Brussels would mean that the protocol bill that would unilaterally roll back controls would no longer be needed.

A senior government source said: If we can find a way to satisfactorily resolve the protocol issues, you won’t need the bill. But we haven’t solved them yet.

Mr Johnson brokered the protocol, which created economic barriers to trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, as part of his Brexit deal. But later he opposed it. Relations with the EU have soured further over the Johnson government’s controversial protocol bill, triggering warnings of a trade war. But the bill is still seen by Brexiteers as a key bargaining chip with the EU.

It is unclear whether a compromise deal forged by Mr Sunak will come to a vote in Parliament, but the European Research Group (ERG) has warned of a major Tory rebellion if it comes to the Commons. Eurosceptic backbenchers have been angered by an expected compromise with the EU, particularly over the oversight role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Northern Ireland.

Tory MP David Jones, deputy chairman of the ERG, saidThe Independent: If it’s the basis of a deal then it won’t work. Any agreement would be completely futile and embarrassing if it were unacceptable to the Unionist community.

While a deal to ease trade controls based on UK proposals for a green lane is reached, the European Court is expected to retain the final say on protocol issues as this is a red line for the EU. EU, fueling conservative sovereignty concerns. and trade unionists.

Sir James Duddridge, former Brexit minister, told the Telegraph an agreement including a role for the ECJ would be an obstacle to a real Brexit. The Prime Minister would be unwise to put his own neck on the chopping block, said the staunch Johnson supporter, adding that large numbers of Brexiteers would riot, not just the few dozen ERG members.

Boris Johnson has warned Rishi Sunak against dropping the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill

On Mr Johnson’s intervention, a government official told the Sunday time: Boris is a bloody nuisance, liquidating the DUP. It hurts.

However, Tory Minister Penny Mordaunt said Mr Johnson’s intervention on Brexit was helpful in reminding the EU that the UK could always choose to unilaterally remove protocol checks. Asked about the intervention of former Tory leaders, Ms Mordauntt told Sky News: Boris is Boris. But I wouldn’t say it’s a completely unnecessary intervention.

The Commons leader added: The intervention of a source close to the former Prime Minister is useful in reminding the EU that [protocol] bill, and what this agreement should actually deliver. Despite expected DUP opposition to the deal, Ms Mordaunt warned: Unless it is acceptable to all communities in Northern Ireland, it will not work.

Liz Truss and Boris Johnson

Labor great Peter Mandelson has accused Mr Johnson of trying to undermine Mr Sunak. There is nothing Boris Johnson is doing now or throughout recent history with the EU that can be described as helpful, he told Sky News.

Lord Mandelson added: He destroys, he tries to destroy the thing because he opposes the Prime Minister. He and his supporters want to undermine the Prime Minister, just like a continuation of the fratricidal war in the conservative party.

But Mr Sunak can count on Labor backing in a Commons vote because Sir Keir Starmer has taken the unusual step of offering him.

The Labor leader said The Observer: My offer to the Prime Minister stands. If a deal is on the table and delivers on its promises in the UK, Labor will support it. He doesn’t need to scramble to appease an uncompromising rump of his own backbench MPs who will never settle for anything.

However, Mr Sunak would likely face a backlash from within his own ranks if he tried to hammer out a deal on the line on the back of Labor support.

Asked if she was happy to potentially secure a deal thanks to Labour’s backing, Ms Mordaunttold Sky News: It doesn’t matter what any of us in the House of Commons think about it. The agreement must satisfy the people of Northern Ireland.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, the prime minister appeared to downplay the prospect of an imminent deal. There are still challenges to overcome. We have not solved all these problems. No, there is no agreement that has been reached, there is an understanding of what needs to be done.

But a joint statement with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whom he met on the sidelines of the summit, offered a more optimistic assessment.

The pair agreed that there had been very good progress in finding solutions and pledged to stay in close contact over the coming days, according to the reading.

Mr Sunak met with Stormont’s five main parties in Belfast last week but was warned by the DUP that the proposed deal did not address Unionist parties’ concerns.

Simon Hoare, Conservative chairman of the Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee, saidThe Independentthis week that a deal would be the return of adults doing politics in a sensible way, adding: Let’s just let the gory stuff sorted and done.