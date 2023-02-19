Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses sadness over the passing of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna





India’s prime minister took to social media to speak about Taraka Ratna’s film legacy and said he was saddened to hear of her passing.

Chennai ,

Prime Minister Modi has expressed his sadness over the disappearance of Taraka Ratna.

By Latha Srinivasan: As movie stars and fans mourn the passing of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken to social media to express his grief over Taraka Ratna’s passing. PM Modi wrote: “Painted by the untimely demise of Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Garu. He has made a name for himself in the world of cinema and entertainment. My thoughts are with his family and fans at this sad time. Om Shanti: PM @narendramodi.” Saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Garu. He has made a name for himself in the world of cinema and entertainment. My thoughts are with his family and fans at this sad hour. Om Shanti: Prime Minister @Narendra Modi

PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 19, 2023 READ I Nandamuri Taraka Ratna dies aged 39. Trace his lineage and career in film and politics TARAKA RATNA AND TELUGU CINEMA Taraka Ratna is the son of Telugu Cinema Cinematographer Nandamuri Mohana Krishna and he is the grandson of former CM NT Rama Rao. He made his debut in Telugu films in 2002 in Okato Number Kurraadu, directed by A Kodandarami Reddy. READ I Nandamuri Taraka Ratnas funeral to be held on February 20 in Hyderabad: Reports He went on to star in other films and made his OTT debut in 2022 with 9 Hours. But he did not achieve the kind of success his cousins ​​Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram or Uncle Balakrishna did. It was reported that Taraka Ratna was also willing to play villain roles as he was not getting any movie offers. In 2009, he won the Nandi Award for Best Villain for the movie Amaravathi. The actor and politician is survived by his wife and daughter. Edited by: Latha Srinivasan Posted on: February 19, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/regional-cinema/story/pm-narendra-modi-sorrow-over-nandamuri-taraka-ratnas-demise-2336717-2023-02-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos