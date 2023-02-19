Politics
Prime Minister Modi praises BTR foresters – The New Indian Express
MYSURU: Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) officials were shot in the arm when their efforts to save an elephant were hailed by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Modi hailed the timely intervention of foresters to rescue a female elephant who was seriously injured after coming into contact with an illegally erected electrified metal fence around an agricultural field at Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district on February 14.
The Forestry Department brought it to the attention of Union Environment and Forestry Minister Bhupendra Yadav who tweeted: ‘So happy to note that an electrocuted elephant fighting for its life has been rescued thanks to quick action by Bandipur Tiger Reserve staff. The female elephant has been released into the reserve and is being closely monitored. Our frontline forestry workers are our pride, (sic) he said, sharing video clips and photos.
Reacting to Yadav’s post, the PM tweeted, Compliments to Bandipur Tiger Reserve staff. Such compassion among our people is commendable.
BTR director P Ramesh Kumar told The New Sunday Express: “Getting the prime minister’s appreciation is a big acknowledgment for us. It is an inspiration for all of us to work even better in the future.
An elephant suffered burns4
Kumar said the elephant is still under observation. Thursday evening, he was found near a lake. We will continue to monitor his condition. Meanwhile, the landowner flees, he said.
According to the foresters, the elephant came into contact with the metal fence erected around an agricultural field in the village of Baragi, which falls under the Omkara Forest Range of the Gundlupet Forestry Subdivision. The land belongs to a certain Puthanapura Raju, who had installed the metal fence two feet high from the ground by connecting the high voltage wire to the coconut trees to prevent wild animals from entering his field and destroying the crop.
The elephant stepped on the fence and suffered burns. A forestry crew rushed to the scene and administered fluids, antibiotics and painkillers to the jumbo. Meanwhile, Raju was booked under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and the Electricity Act 2003.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/karnataka/2023/feb/19/saving-jumbo-pm-modi-praises-btr-foresters-2548750.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How to Unlock iPhone with Security Key
- Boris Johnson warns Rishi Sunak over Brexit deal
- New Instagram feature: Instagram is testing a new feature that will allow users to reply to stories and posts with GIFs.
- Border town that ‘forgot’ it was part of the US – BBC News
- The war could be “over in a month” if Ukraine gets new weapons
- Cleveland State Men’s Tennis wins 7-0 sweep over Bryant Athletics
- Turkey rages over shoddy construction after earthquake-proof houses toppled
- XFL Schedule Week 1: What football games are on today? TV channels, times, scores
- Mastercard Series 3rd Test: India v Australia, Indore
- Mastercard Series 3rd Test: India v Australia, Indore
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the great Maratha warrior on his birthday
- Mia Regan turns heads in a black check midi dress