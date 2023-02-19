Prime Minister Modi praises BTR foresters – The New Indian Express

By Express press service

MYSURU: Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) officials were shot in the arm when their efforts to save an elephant were hailed by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Modi hailed the timely intervention of foresters to rescue a female elephant who was seriously injured after coming into contact with an illegally erected electrified metal fence around an agricultural field at Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district on February 14.

The Forestry Department brought it to the attention of Union Environment and Forestry Minister Bhupendra Yadav who tweeted: ‘So happy to note that an electrocuted elephant fighting for its life has been rescued thanks to quick action by Bandipur Tiger Reserve staff. The female elephant has been released into the reserve and is being closely monitored. Our frontline forestry workers are our pride, (sic) he said, sharing video clips and photos.

Reacting to Yadav’s post, the PM tweeted, Compliments to Bandipur Tiger Reserve staff. Such compassion among our people is commendable.

BTR director P Ramesh Kumar told The New Sunday Express: “Getting the prime minister’s appreciation is a big acknowledgment for us. It is an inspiration for all of us to work even better in the future.

An elephant suffered burns4

Kumar said the elephant is still under observation. Thursday evening, he was found near a lake. We will continue to monitor his condition. Meanwhile, the landowner flees, he said.

According to the foresters, the elephant came into contact with the metal fence erected around an agricultural field in the village of Baragi, which falls under the Omkara Forest Range of the Gundlupet Forestry Subdivision. The land belongs to a certain Puthanapura Raju, who had installed the metal fence two feet high from the ground by connecting the high voltage wire to the coconut trees to prevent wild animals from entering his field and destroying the crop.

The elephant stepped on the fence and suffered burns. A forestry crew rushed to the scene and administered fluids, antibiotics and painkillers to the jumbo. Meanwhile, Raju was booked under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and the Electricity Act 2003.