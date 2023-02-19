Boris Johnson buys luxury listed house with moat





While his country is bogged down in the economic crisis, Boris Johnson has bought a million dollar villa classified as a historic monument. Even a ditch protects the English domain. Boris Johnson fell once, among other things, because of his party affair during the corona pandemic. Now the former British Prime Minister has reportedly completed the multi-million dollar purchase of a huge mansion in Oxfordshire, England. Johnson could now party there easily and undisturbed. The Grade II listed house measures 755 square meters in total, has nine bedrooms and five bathrooms. The two-hectare property even contains a water ditch. A natural spring feeds the moat. Britain’s ‘Guardian’ first reported on Boris Johnson’s upcoming purchase. The property has previously been advertised in UK magazine Country Life, among others, stating: “There is something wonderfully comforting about a beautiful country house which has been owned and run by the same family for many years. 400-year-old property ‘Brightwell Manor’: Boris Johnson would have bought it (Quelle: CC-Lizenz: Brightwell Manor behind the church by Steve Daniels) After Johnson’s turbulent years as a Brexit fighter and prime minister, maybe just the right thing. According to the agent’s description, there is also an enclosed garden, tennis court and double garage on the property. Money is scarce in Britain The purchase of the property comes at a critical time. While Johnson apparently has the necessary cash of £4 million, people are increasingly suffering from the economic consequences of Brexit, such as high inflation. Food bars are experiencing the highest demand since their existence. Poverty is increasing. According to the Guardian, the mansion has been put up for sale for £4million. However, it is unclear how much Johnson ultimately offered. However, it is now listed as “sold under contract”. The former Prime Minister is said to have previously visited the 17th century estate in the picturesque village of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell with his wife Carrie. Johnson’s spokesperson declined to comment on the purchase. Boris Johnson was likely spotted visiting a private school in Oxfordshire last month. His son Wilf and his daughter Romy are supposed to visit them from September 2024. Johnson apparently does not want to retire with this purchase. There has long been speculation that the former Prime Minister could stand for election in Oxfordshire. Unlike his former constituency of Uxbridge, on the outskirts of west London, he believes his chances could be better outside London.

