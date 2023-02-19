Rescuers in Turkey rescue two people 13 days after quake

Turkish rescuers on Saturday pulled three people alive from the rubble 13 days after a strong earthquake killed tens of thousands, but one person, aged 12, later died.

More than 43,000 people have died after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, the region’s deadliest natural disaster in centuries.

Crews have found survivors all week despite being trapped under rubble for so long in freezing weather, but the number of survivors alive has dropped to a handful in the past few days.

Former Ghanaian international footballer Christian Atsu was among the dead after his manager confirmed on Saturday that his body was found under a collapsed building in the city of Antakya.

State news agency Anadolu shared footage of rescuers placing a man and woman on stretchers after they and a child spent 296 hours buried under rubble in Antakya.

The agency later reported that the child died despite efforts to save him.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared a video of the 40-year-old woman in a field hospital receiving treatment. “She’s conscious,” he tweeted.

The rescues come after teams pulled a 45-year-old man from the rubble on Friday, hours after others found three people, including a 14-year-old boy, alive under the rubble.

The rescues had once been greeted with applause and relief, but in recent days the reaction has been gloomier.

On Friday, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said rescue efforts continued at fewer than 200 sites as teams raced against time to find more people alive.

The quake – in one of the world’s most active seismic zones – hit populated areas where many were sleeping in homes that were not built to withstand such powerful ground vibrations.

Officials and doctors said 39,672 people had died in Turkey and 3,688 in Syria from the February 6 quake, bringing the confirmed total to 43,360.

The disaster has put pressure on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan due to the slow response to the earthquake and the reasons shoddy buildings were allowed.

Turkish authorities promised following a 1999 earthquake that killed more than 17,000 people in northwestern Turkey that building regulations would be tightened.

The building where footballer Atsu died, a 12-story luxury building, was built in 2013 when Turkey had stricter building regulations.

To the shock and anger of many in Turkey, Atsu’s block flipped like paper.

Turkish police have since arrested the building contractor after he attempted to flee the country, Anadolu reported last week.

Officers have arrested dozens of contractors as the government vows to crack down on lax building standards.

More than 84,000 buildings have collapsed, are in urgent need of demolition or were badly damaged in the quake, Turkey’s Environment Minister Murat Kurum said on Friday.

One of the hard-hit regions was Antakya, an ancient crossroads of civilizations.

Optician Cuneyt Eroglu, 45, sifts through the rubble of his Kubat eyewear store.

The city has suffered several earthquakes – nearly one every 100 years – and is no stranger to rebuilding.

“We’re going to clean up and keep living here,” he said surrounded by goggles and twisted props.

Unlike other parts of the old town, the street in front of his shop has yet to be cleared of the vast amount of rubble and twisted metal that has engulfed much of the town.

Eroglu, whose family escaped the earthquake unscathed, now lives in a tent in a village outside Antakya.

“It wouldn’t be fair to leave Antakya,” he said.