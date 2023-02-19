Pakistani PM pledges to continue helping Turkey quake victims – Reuters





Shehbaz Sharif hopes Turks will overcome post-earthquake challenges Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Turkish earthquake victims in Adiyaman to offer their condolences. APPLICATION By app Published: Sat 18 Feb 2023, 18:37 Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated on Saturday that Pakistan will stand with its Turkish brothers and sisters in the wake of a devastating earthquake with all possible emergency aid. In an interview with Anadolu News Agency, the prime minister expressed hope that the resilient Turkish people will overcome the post-earthquake challenges under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Things are extremely difficult, but the resolve of the Turkish nation is also strong, he said. From this challenge there is an opportunity, and they will undoubtedly turn this destruction into a wondrous construct, Shehbaz remarked. He said that after the earthquake he spoke to President Erdogan on the phone and offered everything we had in Pakistan for our Turkish brothers and sisters. He said Pakistan had already sent 500 tons of relief supplies via different commercial flights and Pakistan Air Force planes. By the end of February, we would be able to send about 1,300 tons of relief supplies and by March, about 1,700 tons of relief supplies would be sent, he added. The Prime Minister said the bulk of the aid would consist of tents, adding that he had already ordered the rapid manufacture of winterized tents which would be sent to Turkey. Our rescue teams were able to pull 14 people out of the rubble. But this devastation is beyond imagination, he added. The Prime Minister pointed out that his cabinet and the country’s parliament had donated one month’s salary to the relief fund set up for those affected by the earthquake. The Prime Minister recalled that during the 2005 earthquake, the 2010 floods or the last year floods in Pakistan, President Erdogan and the Turkish people went the extra mile to help the Pakistani people. Shehbaz said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should also convene a meeting immediately so that Muslim countries can decide on a relief package for Turkey. He also urged the international community to play its part in this regard. It is high time for the international community to step up and contribute all they can for the rehabilitation of those affected by the earthquake, he added. Praising President Erdogan’s leadership qualities, the Prime Minister expressed hope that his government would emerge from the crisis, adding that the Pakistani people stand in full solidarity with their Turkish brothers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/world/asia/pakistan-pm-pledges-to-continue-assisting-turkey-quake-victims The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos