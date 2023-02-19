Politics
Collapsed buildings shake Erdogan’s chances in May elections, if held
In January, Recep Tayyip Erdogan had reason to worry. After two decades in power, the Turkish president has seen the foundations of his political support crack.
Rampant inflation, alongside a lira that has been on an accelerated downward spiral for years, has left the majority of Turks in troublecover the cost of food, electricity and accommodation.
“The election outlook before the earthquake was neck and neck,” said Yusuf Erim, Turkey analyst at TRT World. “It was shaping up to be one of the tightest presidential races in Turkish history.”
Erdogan, an experienced and shrewd political operator, was not sitting passively in the face of electoral headwinds.
“He launched the electoral economy,” said Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, a Turkey researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.
Erdogan allowed millions of workers below retirement age to start collecting pensions, doubled the minimum wage, advanced a debt relief bill and even announced that 10,000 suspended driving licenses would be returned.
“He did everything he could to get the attention of the masses,” Cohen said, “to give the impression that the state is providing welfare to the people.”
Erdogan’s massive spending program has started to bear fruit. In early February, polls showed support for it to hit a two-year high.
Then the ground shook beneath him.
Accusations of mismanagement
“This earthquake shook all of his programs, all of his plans,” Cohen said.
“The earthquake has become the sole agenda in Turkey and will likely dominate national discussion for the foreseeable future,” Erim said.
Erdogan, who came to power following widespread criticism of the government’s response to a catastrophic earthquake in 1999, is blamed by many for the extent of the damage and the slow response of relief forces.
Turkey has seen a building boom under Erdogan. But he is also accused of giving lucrative contracts to friends, allowing them to ignore building codes.
In 2019, Erdogan boasted ahead of elections in regions hit by recent earthquakes that he had solved housing shortages by granting amnesty to builders who ignored safety codes.
Turkey introduced a tax in 1999 to raise funds for earthquake preparedness. Following a 2020 earthquake in Izmir, the opposition alleged that the government misappropriated billions of dollars meant to protect the country from massive tremors like the one it would experience earlier this month .
And drastically restrict the activities of Turkish civil society organizations, Erdogan destroyed a key pillar of the 1999 response.
“What we have experienced, seen and seen shows that not only individual buildings, but also the columns of an entire country have been cut,” writing Ibrahim Varli in the opposition newspaper BirGn. “We are faced with a ‘ruined’ state apparatus that has rotted from top to bottom and where no institution or organization is yet operational.”
“The bare reality that the state has been transformed into a tool protecting the rule of thieves has been understood once again,” he said.
Nation in shock
But the extent to which anger against Erdogan undermines his re-election chances is unclear.
“For now, the criticism is coming from the same circles that were already opposing Erdogan,” said Gallia Lindenstrauss, senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv.
“The nation is still in shock, so it’s unclear where it will develop.”
All politicians “will be judged on what they do in the next three months,” Erim said.
Erdogan might even have an advantage over his opposition rivals, because if he manages the reconstruction competently, he can indicate tangible results.
He promised to build homes for the millions without roofs over their heads within a year. In the meantime, Turkish university students have resumed distance learning as their dormitories were allocated by Erdogan to earthquake victims.
Turkish authorities have also issued more than 100 arrest warrants for construction violations.
Erdogan is taking advantage of the fact that the opposition has yet to agree on a candidate and has pushed back his deadline for reaching an agreement because of the earthquake.
Uncertainty
As Erdogan struggles to shape the narrative after the tragedy, it’s not even clear when the vote will take place.
“I can’t tell you for sure that the Turkish people will go to the polls on May 14,” Cohen said. “And if I can say that sentence, we already have a problem.”
Elections were originally moved to May from June to get voters to the polls when the benefits of his spending program were at their peak and before inflation worsened.
It wouldn’t be a problem to bring them back to their traditional June date, Lindenstrauss said.
But they could be pushed back much further.
“We must also consider a scenario in which elections could be postponed for an extended period, as registering the more than one million displaced and homeless people, deciding where they will vote, disenfranchising the dead and deciding the status missing persons are challenges that will require domestic discussion,” Erim said.
But according to article 78 of the Turkish constitution, the elections can only be postponed during the war. Erdogan could seek a constitutional amendment, but would need opposition support to secure the required two-thirds.
However, Erdogan has shown his willingness to take drastic measures in the states of emergency, in which the country currently finds itself. During the long state of emergency after the failed military coup of 2016, Erdogan oversaw a constitutional referendum that approved replacing the parliamentary system with a powerful presidency.
Although the election results, whenever they occur, will have far-reaching implications for Turkey’s future, its newly restored ties with Israel are unlikely to be jeopardized.
The Palestinian issue will continue to create occasional ripples regardless of who wins, but “both sides should be able to manage these tensions,” Erim said.
And Israel’s prompt aid to the country is sure to cement that relationship even further, Cohen said.
“We have provided proof to the Turkish people that our friendship goes beyond governments,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/collapsed-buildings-shake-erdogans-chances-in-may-elections-if-they-take-place/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Discover steampunk with a new exhibit at the Virginia Aquarium The Virginian-Pilot
- Carlos Alcaraz wins title in Buenos Aires on season debut | ATP tour
- Trump lawyers try to ban ‘Access Hollywood’ tape from upcoming New York trial
- Analysis: Indonesia now more corrupt than when Jokowi took over – Universities
- British police find body in case that led to social media circus
- Bandhan Bank rewards its employees with stock options. 5 key details you need to know
- Rail Group Follows Trajectory of Innovation
- The government will heal the wounds of earthquake victims
- Richard Belzer, comedian turned ‘Law & Order’ actor, dies at 78
- Should we thank Canada for football? About.
- Kate pairs an upcycled Bafta dress with $17.99 Zara earrings at 2023 prices
- Australia desperately wants China to wake up from its property nightmare