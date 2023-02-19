Collapsed buildings shake Erdogan’s chances in May elections, if held

In January, Recep Tayyip Erdogan had reason to worry. After two decades in power, the Turkish president has seen the foundations of his political support crack.

Rampant inflation, alongside a lira that has been on an accelerated downward spiral for years, has left the majority of Turks in troublecover the cost of food, electricity and accommodation.

“The election outlook before the earthquake was neck and neck,” said Yusuf Erim, Turkey analyst at TRT World. “It was shaping up to be one of the tightest presidential races in Turkish history.”

Erdogan, an experienced and shrewd political operator, was not sitting passively in the face of electoral headwinds.

“He launched the electoral economy,” said Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, a Turkey researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.

Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you agree to the terms

Erdogan allowed millions of workers below retirement age to start collecting pensions, doubled the minimum wage, advanced a debt relief bill and even announced that 10,000 suspended driving licenses would be returned.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, greets supporters during his visit to the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia, in the background, one of Istanbul’s top tourist attractions in Istanbul’s historic Sultanahmet district , on July 19, 2020, days after it officially converted Hagia Sophia into a mosque and declared it open for Muslim worship, after a high court overturned a 1934 ruling that made the religious monument a museum. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool)

“He did everything he could to get the attention of the masses,” Cohen said, “to give the impression that the state is providing welfare to the people.”

Erdogan’s massive spending program has started to bear fruit. In early February, polls showed support for it to hit a two-year high.

Then the ground shook beneath him.

Accusations of mismanagement

“This earthquake shook all of his programs, all of his plans,” Cohen said.

“The earthquake has become the sole agenda in Turkey and will likely dominate national discussion for the foreseeable future,” Erim said.

Residents support a woman in front of a destroyed building in Duzce, the epicenter of the November 12, 1999 earthquake, measuring 7.2 on the open Richter scale, which rocked northwestern Turkey, killing at least 452 people and injuring 2,300 others. (Manoocher Deghati/AFP)

Erdogan, who came to power following widespread criticism of the government’s response to a catastrophic earthquake in 1999, is blamed by many for the extent of the damage and the slow response of relief forces.

Turkey has seen a building boom under Erdogan. But he is also accused of giving lucrative contracts to friends, allowing them to ignore building codes.

In 2019, Erdogan boasted ahead of elections in regions hit by recent earthquakes that he had solved housing shortages by granting amnesty to builders who ignored safety codes.

Turkey introduced a tax in 1999 to raise funds for earthquake preparedness. Following a 2020 earthquake in Izmir, the opposition alleged that the government misappropriated billions of dollars meant to protect the country from massive tremors like the one it would experience earlier this month .

And drastically restrict the activities of Turkish civil society organizations, Erdogan destroyed a key pillar of the 1999 response.

“What we have experienced, seen and seen shows that not only individual buildings, but also the columns of an entire country have been cut,” writing Ibrahim Varli in the opposition newspaper BirGn. “We are faced with a ‘ruined’ state apparatus that has rotted from top to bottom and where no institution or organization is yet operational.”

Cranes remove debris next to destroyed buildings in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Feb. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

“The bare reality that the state has been transformed into a tool protecting the rule of thieves has been understood once again,” he said.

Nation in shock

But the extent to which anger against Erdogan undermines his re-election chances is unclear.

“For now, the criticism is coming from the same circles that were already opposing Erdogan,” said Gallia Lindenstrauss, senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv.

“The nation is still in shock, so it’s unclear where it will develop.”

All politicians “will be judged on what they do in the next three months,” Erim said.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu delivers a speech for his supporters during a protest outside the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality in Istanbul on December 15, 2022, after a Turkish court sentenced him to more than two years in prison. jail and banned him from politics ahead of next year’s presidential election. election. (Yasin AKGUL / AFP)

Erdogan might even have an advantage over his opposition rivals, because if he manages the reconstruction competently, he can indicate tangible results.

He promised to build homes for the millions without roofs over their heads within a year. In the meantime, Turkish university students have resumed distance learning as their dormitories were allocated by Erdogan to earthquake victims.

Turkish authorities have also issued more than 100 arrest warrants for construction violations.

Erdogan is taking advantage of the fact that the opposition has yet to agree on a candidate and has pushed back his deadline for reaching an agreement because of the earthquake.

Uncertainty

As Erdogan struggles to shape the narrative after the tragedy, it’s not even clear when the vote will take place.

“I can’t tell you for sure that the Turkish people will go to the polls on May 14,” Cohen said. “And if I can say that sentence, we already have a problem.”

Elections were originally moved to May from June to get voters to the polls when the benefits of his spending program were at their peak and before inflation worsened.

A woman votes in the Turkish elections at a polling station in Ankara, Turkey, June 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Ali Unal)

It wouldn’t be a problem to bring them back to their traditional June date, Lindenstrauss said.

But they could be pushed back much further.

“We must also consider a scenario in which elections could be postponed for an extended period, as registering the more than one million displaced and homeless people, deciding where they will vote, disenfranchising the dead and deciding the status missing persons are challenges that will require domestic discussion,” Erim said.

But according to article 78 of the Turkish constitution, the elections can only be postponed during the war. Erdogan could seek a constitutional amendment, but would need opposition support to secure the required two-thirds.

However, Erdogan has shown his willingness to take drastic measures in the states of emergency, in which the country currently finds itself. During the long state of emergency after the failed military coup of 2016, Erdogan oversaw a constitutional referendum that approved replacing the parliamentary system with a powerful presidency.

A Turkish police officer kisses a man on a tank after the takeover of the military position in Istanbul on July 16, 2016, following a failed military coup. (AFP PHOTO/BULENT KILIÇ)

Although the election results, whenever they occur, will have far-reaching implications for Turkey’s future, its newly restored ties with Israel are unlikely to be jeopardized.

The Palestinian issue will continue to create occasional ripples regardless of who wins, but “both sides should be able to manage these tensions,” Erim said.

And Israel’s prompt aid to the country is sure to cement that relationship even further, Cohen said.

“We have provided proof to the Turkish people that our friendship goes beyond governments,” he said.