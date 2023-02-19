Politics
Why George Soros is deeply troubled by Narendra Modis New India
George Soross’ interest in India is long-running and rumored to be driven by pro-Pakistani and anti-Russian elements in the Deep State of the Americas, the author writes. (File News18)
The New India clashes with Soros’ idea of a stateless, chaotic world in which scavengers like him profit by supporting puppet regimes and militias
In his constant personal mission to establish open societies around the world, billionaire George Soros has strangely attacked open societies like the United States, India and parts of Europe, but allied himself with ideologies closed and cloistered like the extreme left and Islamism. It was the rich man’s ego, his naive and dangerous pursuit of shaping world politics by stifling even the will of a much-needed people, and his own deep intellectual contradictions and compromises that have caused him to fail again and again. Again.
Soross’ interest in India is long-running and rumored to be driven by pro-Pakistani and anti-Russian deep state elements in the Americas. It is clear from his recent proclamations that the spectacular rise of the nation under Narendra Modi and guided by Hindutva troubles him.
In fact, any proud and prosperous nation, from the United States to Israel, and from Russia to his own country of origin, Hungary, disturbs him. The new India clashes with his idea of a stateless, chaotic world in which scavengers like him profit by supporting puppet regimes and militias.
It has been banned in Hungary, Russia, Turkey, Malaysia and elsewhere. India put its Open Society Foundation on the pre-clearance list for incoming foreign funds after its hostile 2020 speech in which it pledged $1 billion to effect regime change in countries with growing nationalism like India .
OSF’s funding and involvement in anti-CAA and anti-farm law protests has been widely reported. Salil Shetty, the vice president of OSF India, walked with Congress scion Rahul Gandhi during the recent Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Soros wants to overturn the repeated and resounding verdict of Indian democracy by creating chaos from the streets to the stock markets. His idea of an open society is fueled by the teachings of his mentor, the philosopher Karl Popper, a communist who later turned against all totalitarian instincts and fiercely criticized the heavyweights of Western philosophy, from Plato to Hegel and Marx to Freud.
But Soross’ defeat lies mainly in his own contradictions. He is a capitalist with a vision of controlled capitalism and philanthropy. But he creates and works through the worst far-left anarchists and even groups accused of terror. His hand is seen in BLM at PFI. He made Islamism and Communism, two of the most authoritarian and violent ideologies, allies in his vision of building a more open world. What kind of open society can be built with groups espousing such violent and closed ideologies?
Moreover, Soros does not understand Bharat. He examines it from his blind notion of the Western nation-state. It opposes an idea that does not exist here.
The concept of nation was, in fact, according to Girilal Jain, alien to Hindu temperament and genius. He [nation] was essentially Semitic in character, although it originated in Western Europe in the 18th century, after successfully shaking off the grip of the Church. For, like Christianity and Islam, it also emphasized the exclusion of those who did not belong to the charmed circle (territorial, linguistic or ethnic) as much as it emphasized the inclusion of those who belonged to the circle, writes scholar Meenakshi Jain in the introduction to his father Girilal Jains’ book, The Hindu Phenomenon. In contrast, the essential spirit of Hinduism was inclusivist, not exclusivist, by definition. Such a spirit must seek to abolish and not to construct borders. That is why he argued that Hindus could only harbor anti-Muslim sentiment temporarily and, that too, under provocation.
Soros once lied when he said India was about to revoke the citizenship of millions of Muslims. It confuses a civilizational revival with a narrow nationalism and wages a war against an idea that does not exist. He also faces a core of leaders like Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and S Jaishankar who do not act under provocation. They have the Stithpragya or zero emotion and even intelligence approach to crisis and solutions.
This is another war that Soros has already lost.
Abhijit Majumder is a seasoned journalist. The opinions expressed are personal.
