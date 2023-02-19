OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal Invites Prime Minister Modi to His Wedding: Words Can’t Speak





Mr Agarwal will marry next month Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of OYO-backed Softbank, recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother to invite her to his wedding. The 29-year-old entrepreneur is due to marry in March this year. Mr Agarwal took to Instagram to share photos of himself, his mother and his fiancé at the Prime Minister’s residence. In one of the images, the couple can also be seen touching the Prime Minister’s feet to ask for his blessing for a ‘fresh start’. In another, Mr Agarwal can be seen draping a shawl around the Prime Minister’s shoulders. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “With the blessing of Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi ji we are all set for a fresh start. Words cannot express the warmth with which he received us. My mum, inspired by his vision of women empowerment and Geet, from Express (Uttar) Pradesh, was encouraged to meet him. Thank you for sparing your precious time and for your good wishes. Committed to enabling the growth of tourism and entrepreneurship in India in Rayagada, Gir, Ladakh, Rameswaram, Meghalaya and more!” Check out the pictures here: Notably, Mr. Agarwal’s wedding will be followed by a reception at a 5-star hotel in the national capital Delhi. The entrepreneur, now one of the country’s youngest billionaires, founded OYO when he was just 19 years old. Oyo Rooms, specializing in no-frills accommodation, was established in 2013. Oyo partners with budget hotel owners to connect them with tourists looking for cheap but clean accommodation that meets certain hygiene standards. OYO now operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries and is considered one of the fastest growing hotel chains in the world. In an interview with Humans of Bombay in 2020, Mr Agarwal spoke about his background and said: “I was a small town boy with big dreams. I grew up in Rayagada in Odisha, in a family middle class. But I’ve always had the entrepreneurial bug.” Featured Video of the Day 16-year-old girl dragged by the hair for refusing 47-year-old woman’s marriage proposal

