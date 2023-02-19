Why did Fox News lie to its viewers?





Fox News is lying to its viewers. Its most prominent, influential personalities in the industry tell their viewers things they know aren’t true. This is not an accusation, allegation or supposition. Today we know that is a fact.

At the start of the Trump era, news agencies were torn over whether to label Donald Trump’s misrepresentations as lies, because it is difficult to know an individual’s state of mind, to know what ‘he knows. In the grip of insecurity, ideological convictions or negligence, people can make false statements without malicious intent. The argument about what a person knows to be true or false can take on a metaphysical aspect.

Sometimes, however, you have proof that someone knew one thing and said another. Along with Fox News, examples of the networks’ commitment to knowingly misleading their viewers abound. There was the irresponsible hype of anti-vaccine propaganda even as he imposed a vaccination mandate on his employees. There were the Fox hosts’ text messages released by the Jan. 6 committee showing they held Trump responsible for inspiring the mob that sacked the Capitol, even as they defended him on air and downplayed the significance of the event.

Sometimes, defending itself in court, the network will argue that a reasonable person wouldn’t assume that everything their on-air personalities say is true. In 2020, the network successfully defeated a libel lawsuit arguing that Tucker Carlson does not state actual facts about the topics he discusses and instead engages in exaggerations and non-literal comments.

The most compelling example of Fox News knowingly lying to its viewers, however, came yesterday with evidence from the defamation lawsuits filed by voting machine company Dominion, over claims aired on Fox News echoing Trump’s lie which the 2020 election had been fixed by compromised voting machines. The latest Dominions filing argues that Fox News hosts privately admitted that voter fraud allegations floated by Trump allies were baseless, but they continued to air them, in part because they feared that another right-wing network, Newsmax, is stealing their audience. The filing shows that when Fox News reporters publicly dismissed the allegations, top network figures were furious, complaining internally that telling the truth to their viewers was hurting the network’s brand.

It’s remarkable how low ratings cause good reporters to do bad things, Fox News executive Bill Sammon wrote to a colleague about the networks’ coverage of the fraudulent conspiracy.

Fox News lawyers responded arguing they were merely covering up newsworthy allegations, with a spokesperson dismissing the Dominion dossier revelations as handpicked quotes lacking key context for the New York Times. Free speech and freedom of the press would be illusory if the winning side in a public controversy could sue the press for giving the losing side a forum, they said in a filing.

That’s right, as far as it goes. But internally, the messages in the Dominions dossier suggest that network officials knew they were exercising editorial judgment that would lead their audiences to see the fictitious voter fraud allegations not just as newsworthy, but legitimate, that they correctly understood as irresponsible.

The Dominion record brings out a few points. One is that there is a Fox News propaganda feedback loop: the network ignites right-wing conspiracy, but it also bows to it through partisan engagement and commercial inducement. Another is that despite the longstanding right-wing argument that conservatives distrust mainstream media because they don’t tell the truth, Fox News executives and personalities understand that their own network loses ground with his audience when he doesn’t tell the lies the audience wants to hear. There are endless examples of the mainstream press making errors of omission, fact, or framing. But as the private communications in the Dominion file show, the unforgivable sin of the mainstream media with this constituency is not lying, but not lying systematically as the conservative public wants.

However, looking at these internal messages, the confident and unrelenting cynicism of the right about the workings of the mainstream media is easier to understand. It’s a reflection of how some of their own media institutions operate, combined with the assumption that everyone operates in the same amoral way.

Internally, Carlson called Sidney Powell, the lawyer who was spreading the false fraud allegations, completely insane, while Fox News host Sean Hannity said in a deposition that the whole narrative Sidney was pushing, I didn’t believe it for a second. But Carlson and Hannity also demanded that Fox reporter Jacqui Heinrich be fired after verifying one of Trump’s tweets spreading the false claims of voter fraud about Dominion, a Fox executive who fears viewers will be disgusted. The offending tweet has been deleted. In another email, another Fox executive worried that what he called conspiratorial reporting at Newsmax is exactly what the disgruntled FNC viewer is looking for, later warning, Never give viewers a reason to leave us. to extinguish. Every subject and every guest must play.

There’s also a story here about how social media and analytics can force even the most powerful media institutions to meet a high demand for lies. Fox News executives understood that the voter fraud allegations were absurd, and they also understood that their audience wanted to hear them. Misinformation and propaganda are not new problems, but modern technology makes the incentives to lie to an audience especially clear and the means to reach that audience especially easy to access. There will always be a potentially profitable demand for self-flattering lies; ethical people and institutions resist providing them. The ability of individual hustlers to amass an audience of sycophants by feeding them conspiracies puts pressure on the more mainstream media to gently assuage the conspiracy, if not capitulate to it altogether.

Finally, if Fox News defeats this lawsuit, it will be because of the very free speech protections that the conservative movement has spent years complaining about. The sufficiently high legal standard of actual malice, which states that only statements about public figures that are knowingly false or show a reckless disregard for the truth are subject to prosecution, has shielded powerful figures from public criticism for decades. . Right-wing legal elites, including several Supreme Court justices, would like to destroy this norm, which would make it easier for the rich and powerful to silence critics of their conduct.

The network may ultimately prevail; that’s what all these fancy lawyers get paid for. But if knowingly lying to your audience about voter fraud in order to get them to watch your network doesn’t meet the standard of actual malice, it’s hard to imagine what a powerful media company could do. And even if Fox News ultimately loses the Dominion lawsuit, I wouldn’t expect its audience to give up on it. After all, the network remains willing to tell them what they know to be true, even if it isn’t.

