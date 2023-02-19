Politics
China makes ‘no apologies’ in first meeting after spy balloon incident, Blinken says
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that China’s top foreign minister Wang Yi offered “no apology” for the spy balloon floating over the United States. during their meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
John Simon | Getty Images News | Getty Images
China’s top foreign minister offered “no apology” during his meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the spy balloon floating over the United States, Blinken said in an interview Saturday on ” Meet the Press” from NBC News.
“There were no apologies,” Blinken said of his conversation with Wang Yi, director of the People’s Republic of China CCP Central Foreign Affairs Office. “But what I can also tell you is that it was an opportunity to speak very clearly and very directly about the fact that China sent a surveillance balloon over our territory, violating our sovereignty, violating international law .”
“And I just told him that was unacceptable and could never happen again,” Blinken said.
Blinken met Wang on the sidelines of the Munich Germany Security Conference on Saturday ahead of the interview.
In the interview, he also expressed concern that China is helping the Russians in their war in Ukraine. NBC News exclusively reported on Saturday that US officials believe China may be providing non-lethal military assistance to Russia.
“We are very concerned that China is planning to provide lethal support to Russia in its aggression against Ukraine,” Blinken said, “and I have made it clear that this will have serious consequences in our relations, as well as something that the president [Joe] Biden shared directly with President Xi [Jinping] on several occasions.”
Finally, Blinken said he told Wang that there should be open lines of communication between China and the United States: “It’s something the world expects from us, they expect us to handle this relationship in a responsible way, and so it was important that we had this opportunity”. tonight here in Munich.”
Blinken said the United States was not the only country to have been subjected to Chinese spy balloons. “More than forty countries have seen these balloons fly over them in recent years, and it’s been on display to the world,” Blinken said.
Diplomatic tensions between the United States and China have increased since the United States shot down what it says was a spy balloon off South Carolina. China insisted the ball was not for surveillance.
The balloon, which floated over the United States for eight days, featured “multiple antennae” capable of gathering signals intelligence and the balloon maker has proven links to the Chinese military,NBC News previously reportedaccording to a senior State Department official.
The United States has heard no credible explanation and stands firm in its assessment that it was a surveillance balloon, a senior State Department official said Saturday.
