Turkey ends quake rescue efforts, official says

Turkey has halted rescue efforts in all provinces except the two hardest hit by the February earthquake that killed tens of thousands of people, Turkey’s disaster management agency said on Sunday.

“In several of our provinces, search and rescue efforts have ended. They are continuing in Kahramanmaras and Hatay provinces,” agency chief Yunus Sezer told reporters in Ankara.

The epicenter of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake was in the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras. The quake hit 11 provinces in southeastern Turkey in total.

Sezer said search and rescue efforts were continuing at about 40 buildings in the two provinces, but expected that number to drop by the end of Sunday.

There had been heavy coverage from rescue teams finding survivors, but that slowed, with no survivors found in at least 24 hours.

On Saturday, rescuers found a man and a woman alive at the 296th hour in the southern Turkish city of Antakya, but their three children did not survive, local media said.

It came after four people, including a 14-year-old boy, were rescued on Thursday and Friday.

The head of the disaster management agency also said Turkey’s death toll had risen to 40,689.

The total death toll, including Syria, is now 44,377.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Saturday that around 105,000 buildings collapsed, had to be demolished or were badly damaged in the quake.

In a post on Twitter, the disaster management agency urged quake victims not to enter badly damaged buildings, “even briefly”, to bring their belongings inside.

The government did not give the exact number of people who were left homeless.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, however, said on Tuesday that around 2.2 million people have been evacuated or left the affected provinces.