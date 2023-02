Donald Trump declares victory in Florida GOP presidential race

Former President Donald Trump performs a lap of honor following Saturday’s vote for Florida Republican Party chairman.

Commenting on Sarasota’s Christian Ziegler victory, the former president posted to Truth Social Sunday.

“We won a big presidency in Florida against DeSantis Reps, but really, it’s a win for EVERYONE. That’s how we want it. Christian will be a great President!

Ziegler, a close ally of incumbent President Joe Gruters, a state senator also from Sarasota, took on and defeated Leon County GOP Chairman Evan Power, an ally of DeSantis, winning in a vote 126 to 100 at the annual meeting held in Orlando.

The official response from the Florida Republican Party’s Twitter account appeared to attempt to cover up any divisive allegations, which were conveniently fueled again by the Trump Truth Social meditation.

Florida is the winning model. Let’s show the nation how it’s done! affirmed the RPOF in a tweet of congratulations.

A second tweet from the RPOF praised Power for being elevated to vice president, suggesting the party is unified after a close election that was seen by some as a proxy battle between forces loyal to Governor Ron DeSantis and the government. ‘former president.

Trump’s Truth Social message amplified a POLITICO Florida article by Matt Dixon, which discussed the insider intrigue bubbling under the presidential race. Dixon quoted a DeSantis loyalist who called the result “a giant victory in Florida for Trump.”

Chair races across the country are and should be important for presidential candidates, a consultant plugged into the thinking of the Trump camp told Dixon. To that extent, more candidate Trump has won today. That means the Trump campaign is likely happy with the outcome.

In contrast to Trump’s triumphalism, DeSantis struck a pose of unity on his political Twitter account.

“Ideal for celebrating historic achievements: margin of victory of 1.5 million votes; 400,000+ registered electorate. advantage; Won 62 counties including Miami-Dade and Palm Beach; House and Senate supermajorities; The school board wins.

—

Florida Politics’ Jacob Ogles contributed reporting.

