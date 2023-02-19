Imran Khan urges high court to take notice of audio leaks





PTI President Imran Khan addresses the nation via video link. Twitter/@PTIofficialSupreme Court urged to take action against fake audio and video. The leader of the PTI claims that three of his party’s leaders are being “blackmailed”. “The Supreme Court of Pakistan must denounce these blackmailers.”

As audio leaks make a comeback in the country’s political sphere, Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Sunday appealed to the Supreme Court to hear his petition seeking an investigation into his own audio leaks. .

I ask the Supreme Court to hear my plea as well, he said while addressing the nation via video link from his residence at Zaman Park in Lahore.

Calling on the judiciary to take action against the numerous audio leaks involving him, his wife Bushra Bibi, as well as his party leaders and allies, Khan said: Our fundamental rights have been violated. If the Prime Minister speaks via a secure line and it is leaked, it is a violation of the Official Secrets Act. Our judiciary must take action against this.

Following his multiple alleged audio leaks on the internet last year, the ousted prime minister whose government was sent home after a motion of no confidence approached the top court to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) or a judicial commission to investigate the Prime Minister’s House. audio leaks while still in operation.

The country’s highest court, however, dismissed its petition and raised objections against it, saying the petition did not clarify how Article 184(3) applied to the audio leak case.

“Declare that the actions complained of, in particular the illegal surveillance of the PMO and PMH and the disclosure of surveillance data, in particular through Audio Leaks, are unconstitutional and in violation of the law”, had requested the head of the PTI before the tribunal.

Khan, in his speech today, said his discussion with his principal secretary Azam Khan, during his tenure as prime minister, was recorded via an official line. I was talking to my principal secretary when I was prime minister. He [the call] got soaked and leaked. When someone is to be blackmailed, their tapes are leaked.

The former prime minister also opened up about his wife’s doctored and leaked phone call. Imran Khan, referring to the Senior Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz, said she spoke about the possession of audio and video tapes during a press conference , while former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa also said he has tapes.

With technology, anyone can create fake videos and sounds. The fake videos were made. Three senior leaders of our parties are being blackmailed.

During his speech today, Khan was accompanied by his Punjab party leader, Dr Yasmin Rashid, whose recent alleged leaked audio with Lahore Capital Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has also surfaced a day earlier.

The alleged leaked audio between the pair came a day after the Supreme Court reinstated the cop as CCPO of Lahore with the suspension of his transfer orders issued by the Punjab Guardian setup.

Khan said Dr Rashid would address the court over the audio leaks.

Meanwhile, in another instance, an alleged audio of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, a close associate of Khan, also surfaced in which he could be heard allegedly talking about the handling of the courts.

“Now they are trying to blackmail justice. [Interior Minister] Rana Sanaullah played the audio to put pressure on the court,” the former prime minister also said, saying the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government was doing it to get Dogar out of office.

“The Supreme Court must expose these blackmailers,” Khan demanded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/471783-imran-khan-urges-top-court-to-take-notice-of-audio-leaks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos