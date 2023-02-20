Xi sees bright future for China-Africa cooperation





A staff member carries Chinese Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines at the international airport in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, February 23, 2021. [Dominican Republic’s Vicepresidency/Handout via Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping on Saturday called for building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future as the development of China-Africa relations continues to gain momentum. Xi made the remark in his congratulatory message to the 36th African Union Summit, which was held at the AU headquarters in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa. The two-day summit, which ended on Sunday, brought together African leaders, United Nations officials and high-level representatives from various international organizations. Congratulating African nations and their peoples on the opening of the summit, Xi said the AU over the past year has united and led countries across the continent to address global challenges, accelerate development of the African Continental Free Trade Area and to play an important role in mediating hot issues in Africa, enhancing its international status and influence. He also expressed his sincere hope for African countries and their peoples to achieve more success on their path of development and revitalization. China-Africa relations have maintained good momentum of development in 2022, Xi noted, adding that cooperation between China and Africa is steadily advancing in a comprehensive, multilevel and high-quality manner, which takes the head of international collaboration with Africa. The president stressed his willingness to work with African leaders to further enhance friendly cooperation and facilitate coordination in international and regional affairs, and push forward the building of a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future. The traditional friendship and pragmatic cooperation between China and Africa have been deepened over the years through the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and other multilateral platforms. China has been Africa’s largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years, with bilateral trade volume reaching over $282 billion in 2022.

