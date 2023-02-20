Narendra Modi – Meghalaya government denies permission for Narendra Modi campaign rally in Tura





The NPP-led government in Meghalaya, a poll-linked ballot, refused permission for a rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the PA Sangma sports complex in Tura on February 24, prompting the BJP to accuse the NPP of being afraid of its surge in the state. Meghalaya goes to the polls on February 27.

BJPs Tura City District Committee Chairman Daulat C. Marak, who had requested permission on February 17 from the West Garo Hills District Administration to allow the use of the stadium for the February 24 rally, said The telegraph they were denied permission by the athletic department as the stadium was still under construction. Although the BJP is part of the NPP-led government, there is no pre-election alliance between the two. The two fight solo for the ballot and clash during the campaign. Our question is if the stadium was unfinished then why did the Chief Minister inaugurate the stadium in December? We are neglected by the NPP-led government of which we are a part. This is being done because the ruling NPP is afraid of the response we are getting across the state. We are looking for another place and will ask for a new authorization, said Marak. The BJP launched a blitz in Meghalaya with the Union Home Minister addressing three rallies in the Garo hills between February 16-17, including South Tura, Chief Minister Conrad’s constituency Sangma, which drew a huge crowd. The denial of permission reflects that the NPP is clearly shaken by our popularity in the Garo hills, but we will hold the prime minister’s rally in the Garo hills, said Rupam Goswami, a BJP leader from Assam, and also co-organizer of the election management committee in Meghalaya. . The stadium is located in Tura under the West Garo Hills district. In his February 18 response to Maraks’ request, forwarded by the District Sports Officer, the Director of Sports and Youth Affairs, without using the term denial, said it was not advisable to issue permission to use the PA Sangma Stadium for this purpose. An athletic department official said The telegraph this permission was denied as the stadium was actually under construction and risky for such a large gathering. The stadium’s capacity is 9,500, he said. I have heard that there will be a meeting between the PMO, the SPG and the district on Monday on the question of the venue, he said. Asked about the inauguration issue reported by the BJP, he said that the football stadium located in the PA Sangma sports complex had been inaugurated but two indoor stadiums were under construction while reiterating that it was risky to allow the stadium for large gatherings. A West Garo Hills district official said the stadium was under the athletic department and another venue was being identified in Tura. Garo’s five hill districts comprise 24 of the 60 state assembly constituencies, and organizers were expecting at least 1,000 attendees from each constituency.

