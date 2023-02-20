Politics
Erick Thohir calls the Reform 98 produced many personalities, including President Joko Widodo
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN) Eric Thohir mention events Reform 1998 gave birth to many political figures.
According to Erick, one of the leaders of the nation who emerged from the 1998 Reformation event was President Joko Widodo.
This was conveyed by Erick while attending the inauguration of the National Association of 98 Graha Activists (Pena 98), in Menteng, central Jakarta.
Pena 98 is a forum for 98 activists, including PDI politician Perjuangan Adian Napitupulu.
“In 1998 the name Reform for Indonesian politics might come up,” Erick said when he was interviewed by the media team on Sunday (19/2/2023).
Also read: Pena 98 will send 8 criteria for their ideal presidential candidate to political parties
“Where we give birth to extraordinary figures. Characters who until now have never thought about what and why, who and where, but who were born to become leaders of the nation, one of them? Pak Joko Widodo,” he added.
On his way to Graha Pena 98, located on Jalan HOS Cokroaminoto, Erick saw many bouquets of flowers lining the road.
Erick admitted that he did not highlight the many crowns, but rather the story of the sacrifices of many Indonesians in 1998.
“Apparently the 25-year story that we fought for today, thank God, continues,” Erick said.
Erick said that now the public can witness the changes in Indonesia after the 1998 Reform.
He gave an example, currently the press can be very free. Erick admits he really feels that difference because he’s part of a medium.
“The press is very free, very free. Then if we talk about freedom of opinion, that’s really, really good too,” Erick said.
Also Read: 98 Activist Adian Napitupulu Cs Sets 8 Criteria for a Presidential Candidate
However, Erick said, freedom is not enough if it is not balanced with proof that economic disparities can be removed.
According to him, in recent years, President Jokowi has removed this gap so that people’s quality of life can be better.
Apart from that, Erick continued, the government is also currently trying to make Indonesia’s natural wealth a source of economic growth in the country, not in other countries.
“Opening jobs for other nations is now proven by what? Must be done here. It is indeed controversial, but it is called nation bias and the proof is not not fake,” he said.
Previously, Adian and a number of other 98 activists inaugurated Graha Pena 98. They also set eight criteria for a presidential candidate to run in 98.
Also Read: On Jokowi’s Presidential Candidacy Criteria, Ganjar: Everyone Should Be Able to Continue Working as President
These criteria include safeguarding Pancasila, guided by the 1945 Constitution, faithful to the Republic of Indonesia, respecting diversity and caring about diversity.
Next, has no history of using identity politics, is not part of the New Order regime, and is not implicated in cases of human rights abuses.
In addition, not involved in corruption cases, pursuing the work program of President Joko Widodo, committed to fighting for the reform program to achieve land reform, and committed to strengthening the people’s economy.
Get updates Featured News And latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2023/02/19/19183851/erick-thohir-sebut-reformasi-98-lahirkan-banyak-tokoh-termasuk-presiden-joko
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US confronts China over alleged spy balloons
- Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif Blames Former PTI Government Imran Khan for Spread of Terrorism | world news
- Discover steampunk with a new exhibit at the Virginia Aquarium The Virginian-Pilot
- Carlos Alcaraz wins title in Buenos Aires on season debut | ATP tour
- Trump lawyers try to ban ‘Access Hollywood’ tape from upcoming New York trial
- Analysis: Indonesia now more corrupt than when Jokowi took over – Universities
- British police find body in case that led to social media circus
- Bandhan Bank rewards its employees with stock options. 5 key details you need to know
- Rail Group Follows Trajectory of Innovation
- The government will heal the wounds of earthquake victims
- Richard Belzer, comedian turned ‘Law & Order’ actor, dies at 78
- Should we thank Canada for football? About.