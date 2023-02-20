Erick Thohir calls the Reform 98 produced many personalities, including President Joko Widodo

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN) Eric Thohir mention events Reform 1998 gave birth to many political figures.

According to Erick, one of the leaders of the nation who emerged from the 1998 Reformation event was President Joko Widodo.

This was conveyed by Erick while attending the inauguration of the National Association of 98 Graha Activists (Pena 98), in Menteng, central Jakarta.

Pena 98 is a forum for 98 activists, including PDI politician Perjuangan Adian Napitupulu.

“In 1998 the name Reform for Indonesian politics might come up,” Erick said when he was interviewed by the media team on Sunday (19/2/2023).

“Where we give birth to extraordinary figures. Characters who until now have never thought about what and why, who and where, but who were born to become leaders of the nation, one of them? Pak Joko Widodo,” he added.

On his way to Graha Pena 98, located on Jalan HOS Cokroaminoto, Erick saw many bouquets of flowers lining the road.

Erick admitted that he did not highlight the many crowns, but rather the story of the sacrifices of many Indonesians in 1998.

“Apparently the 25-year story that we fought for today, thank God, continues,” Erick said.

Erick said that now the public can witness the changes in Indonesia after the 1998 Reform.

He gave an example, currently the press can be very free. Erick admits he really feels that difference because he’s part of a medium.

“The press is very free, very free. Then if we talk about freedom of opinion, that’s really, really good too,” Erick said.

However, Erick said, freedom is not enough if it is not balanced with proof that economic disparities can be removed.

According to him, in recent years, President Jokowi has removed this gap so that people’s quality of life can be better.

Apart from that, Erick continued, the government is also currently trying to make Indonesia’s natural wealth a source of economic growth in the country, not in other countries.

“Opening jobs for other nations is now proven by what? Must be done here. It is indeed controversial, but it is called nation bias and the proof is not not fake,” he said.

Previously, Adian and a number of other 98 activists inaugurated Graha Pena 98. They also set eight criteria for a presidential candidate to run in 98.

These criteria include safeguarding Pancasila, guided by the 1945 Constitution, faithful to the Republic of Indonesia, respecting diversity and caring about diversity.

Next, has no history of using identity politics, is not part of the New Order regime, and is not implicated in cases of human rights abuses.

In addition, not involved in corruption cases, pursuing the work program of President Joko Widodo, committed to fighting for the reform program to achieve land reform, and committed to strengthening the people’s economy.



