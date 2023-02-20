What to expect in the Georgia Trump investigation: Your questions answered





Why is most of the report being kept secret and when can we expect it to be released?

Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who oversaw the special grand jury, ordered that much of the document remain sealed to preserve the due process rights of potential future defendants in the case. McBurney noted that the grand jury process does not allow people to present evidence in their own defense or to refute what other witnesses have said about them. He called the probe a one-sided exploration and said fundamental fairness demands that most of it be kept secret, for now.

The full version of the report is expected to be released after Fulton County Attorney Fani Willis makes billing decisions, which could take weeks or longer.

What is the influence of the special grand jury on Willis?

Regardless of the grand juries’ special recommendations, it’s ultimately up to Willis to decide whether she wants to pursue indictments. She has full discretion to seek charges against anyone named by the grand jury, some of them, or none of them. She could also pursue indictments for people not named in the final report. That said, sticking to the special recommendations of grand juries would give Willis political cover.

If Willis wants to charge someone as a result of this investigation, how would she go about it?

She would present the case before a regularly seated grand jury. There are two now in operation until the end of February which meet twice a week. Two more will open in March for two-month terms.

Unlike the special grand jury, which focused solely on the election investigation, regular grand juries hear dozens of cases every day, from arson to murder. Willis would presumably re-present evidence and testimony heard by the special grand jury and possibly use portions of the special grand jury’s final report to bolster his case.

When might we see potential indictments?

It can happen in days, weeks, months or longer. Or not at all. His possible Willis could now present evidence before a regular grand jury, although many legal experts believe the prosecutor may be waiting until his team’s work is ironclad before moving forward.

Who is most at risk of being charged?

At least 18 people were told by prosecutors last year that they were the target of the investigation and could be charged with crimes. Among them: 16 Georgia Republicans who served as surrogate voters for Trump (the DA office was later barred from prosecuting one, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, because of a political conflict of interest) and former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani. Dallas attorney and podcaster Jacki Pick, who appeared with Giuliani at a Statehouse hearing and narrated a heavily edited video of the vote count at Atlantas State Farm Arena, was also told she was a target. There may be others whose names have not been made public.

What about Trump?

The former president is at the center of many events that have been probed by the DA and special grand jury and could be charged as a result of the investigation. Lawyers for Trumps Georgia recently said he was never subpoenaed or contacted by prosecutors to voluntarily answer questions, though that doesn’t stop Willis from pursuing charges against him.

Some legal observers believe there is enough information in the public domain for Trump to be indicted and that is without knowing what new information the special grand jury might have uncovered. Specifically, experts point to the January 2, 2021 phone call in which Trump asked Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find 11,780 votes to overturn the election results.

Others say Trump’s appeal to Raffensperger was too equivocal to prosecute and that the former president is protected by the First Amendment and other legal grounds. Trump said Thursday the report represented a complete exoneration.

Could the investigation implicate Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger?

No. The two Republicans were considered key witnesses, not perpetrators, as they resisted pressure from Trump to overturn Democrat Joe Bidens’ victory.

What happens after a person is charged with a crime in Fulton County?

Sometimes an arrest warrant is issued for a defendant to be taken into custody, and then that person will appear before a judge to try to get bail and be released pending trial. Other times, a defendant is allowed to go to the sheriff’s office with bail already accepted by the prosecutor’s office and the defendant’s criminal defense attorney.

How long could it take for any trial to get underway? How about a resolution?

It will depend on whether many defendants are charged, and then on the challenges they raise before trial. Some pre-trial challenges, such as those seeking to dismiss an indictment or nullify key evidence, can result in appeals that can delay a trial for months.

Fulton County is also still working through a huge backlog of cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means it could be a year or more before there is a resolution, if indictments are obtained.

Finally, if a defendant files a request for a speedy trial, it is likely that a trial will have to be scheduled before the end of the next two court terms. It would be within four months. So if a person is charged in March and files a request for a speedy trial, their trial should be scheduled by the end of June.

If his legal history is any guide, Trump should fight any charges against him and prolong the proceedings as long as possible. He is also likely to cite executive privilege where he can and try to move any proceedings from state to federal court. Any appeal could then be brought before the Supreme Court of the United States.

Willis has been investigating this issue for more than two years. Is it usual for criminal investigations to last this long?

This is unusual for most criminal investigations. But this one is atypical, with so many different targets, witnesses and facets. At this point, it is highly unlikely that the investigation will be complete. Investigations continue regularly even after indictments have been obtained.

Is the Fulton investigation related to what Justice Department prosecutors are working on regarding Trump and his efforts to cling to power?

Although the surveys have overlapping interests and key players, they are distinct. The Justice Department focuses on potential violations of federal law, while the Fulton investigation is state-focused. His prospective attorneys keep each other informed of what they are doing, but they are not required to coordinate or give in to each other.

Should someone be charged and convicted of crimes related to the Georgias 2020 election in Fulton County, could they be pardoned by the President?

Only a person convicted of federal offenses has the ability to seek a presidential pardon. Since any possible arraignments in Fulton County would involve state crimes, any subsequent convictions would not be eligible for a presidential pardon.

State pardons can only be approved by the State Board of Pardons and Paroles, whose members are appointed by the governor. Such pardons are rare.

How to pronounce the name Fani Willis?

It’s FAWN-ee, like the baby deer. Not fanny.

How does The Atlanta Journal-Constitution cover this?

Anchored by legal affairs reporter Bill Rankin and Tamar Hallerman, the paper’s former Washington correspondent, the AJC has followed every twist of the investigation from the start. From breaking news to key player profiles and smart analysis, they’ve got you covered, both in print and on the in-depth Breakdown podcast. The team recently added longtime journalist and political editor Shannon McCaffrey to help oversee its coverage. She joins editor Dan Klepal, who has been with the team every step of the way.

