US sends additional $100 million in earthquake relief to Turkey and Syria

The United States is sending an additional $100 million in humanitarian assistance to Turkey and Syria to help both countries deal with the devastating earthquake that has killed more than 46,000 people and left millions homeless .

The new assistance brings total U.S. assistance to $185 million and will be provided to international and non-governmental groups that have been involved in rescue and recovery efforts.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was visiting Turkey on Sunday to witness first-hand the devastating aftermath of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, said the new aid would help purchase items such as blankets, mattresses, food wrappers, warm clothes, tents, and shelter materials.





The aid will also support medical and health services, clean water and sanitation efforts, and programs supporting the education of earthquake-affected children and youth.





Blinken took a helicopter tour of some of the devastation of the earthquake on Sunday with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu. Blinken is expected to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.

The meetings of senior US diplomats in Turkey follow a visit to Washington by Cavusoglu last month. The two NATO allies have tried to mend barriers over disagreements over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as offers from Sweden and Finland to join the alliance.

Unexpectedly, rescuers continued to recover people from the rubble of the February 6 earthquake, but the head of the country’s disaster response agency said their efforts would end on Sunday.

Kemal Kirisci, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based research group, told VOA’s Turkish service that with Blinkens’ visit and U.S. help, it’s possible to improve relations between the two. country.

To be realistic, I don’t expect any major breakthroughs, he said. I think the earthquake has clearly caused, caused incalculable damage, destruction and suffering, but it also creates opportunities for re-engagement on issues that have become intractable, such as Sweden’s and Finland’s membership of the US-led NATO.

Erdogan has opposed the two Scandinavian countries, especially Sweden, joining NATO because he believes they support Kurdish militants who have long fought the Turkish government.

The very fact that these contacts [about the earthquake aid] are detained in themselves is a positive development, said Kirisci. I think this re-engagement can provide opportunities for some room for cooperation to emerge.

VOA State Department Correspondent Nike Ching and Ezel Sahinkaya of the Turkish Service contributed to this report.