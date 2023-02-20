Connect with us

Politics

US sends additional $100 million in earthquake relief to Turkey and Syria

US sends additional $100 million in earthquake relief to Turkey and Syria

 


The United States is sending an additional $100 million in humanitarian assistance to Turkey and Syria to help both countries deal with the devastating earthquake that has killed more than 46,000 people and left millions homeless .

The new assistance brings total U.S. assistance to $185 million and will be provided to international and non-governmental groups that have been involved in rescue and recovery efforts.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was visiting Turkey on Sunday to witness first-hand the devastating aftermath of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, said the new aid would help purchase items such as blankets, mattresses, food wrappers, warm clothes, tents, and shelter materials.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken helps U.S. military personnel transport aid, at Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey, February 19, 2023.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken helps U.S. military personnel transport aid, at Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey, February 19, 2023.

The aid will also support medical and health services, clean water and sanitation efforts, and programs supporting the education of earthquake-affected children and youth.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu gestures as he sits in a helicopter with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for a tour of the earthquake-stricken areas of Hatay province at the airbase from Incirlik near Adana, Turkey, on February 19, 2023.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu gestures as he sits in a helicopter with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for a tour of the earthquake-stricken areas of Hatay province at the airbase from Incirlik near Adana, Turkey, on February 19, 2023.

Blinken took a helicopter tour of some of the devastation of the earthquake on Sunday with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu. Blinken is expected to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.

The meetings of senior US diplomats in Turkey follow a visit to Washington by Cavusoglu last month. The two NATO allies have tried to mend barriers over disagreements over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as offers from Sweden and Finland to join the alliance.

Unexpectedly, rescuers continued to recover people from the rubble of the February 6 earthquake, but the head of the country’s disaster response agency said their efforts would end on Sunday.

Kemal Kirisci, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based research group, told VOA’s Turkish service that with Blinkens’ visit and U.S. help, it’s possible to improve relations between the two. country.

To be realistic, I don’t expect any major breakthroughs, he said. I think the earthquake has clearly caused, caused incalculable damage, destruction and suffering, but it also creates opportunities for re-engagement on issues that have become intractable, such as Sweden’s and Finland’s membership of the US-led NATO.

Erdogan has opposed the two Scandinavian countries, especially Sweden, joining NATO because he believes they support Kurdish militants who have long fought the Turkish government.

The very fact that these contacts [about the earthquake aid] are detained in themselves is a positive development, said Kirisci. I think this re-engagement can provide opportunities for some room for cooperation to emerge.

VOA State Department Correspondent Nike Ching and Ezel Sahinkaya of the Turkish Service contributed to this report.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/us-sending-additional-100m-in-earthquake-aid-to-turkey-syria-/6969677.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: