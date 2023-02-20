Charges Against Trump’s Lawyer Highly Likely, Donald’s Colleagues Warn – Rolling Stone





Since early January, several close advisers to Donald Trump, including some of his own lawyers, have met with the former president to issue him the same stern warning. In at least three meetings this year, according to two sources familiar with the matter, Trump’s legal and policy advisers have urged him to get rid of Evan Corcoran, one of the ex-president’s top lawyers in the world. federal investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents.

Some of the former president’s lawyers have explicitly told Trump that, based on information they have reviewed privately, they believe the Justice Department has a strong case against Corcoran, arguing that charges — including including potentially for obstruction of justice – are “very likely”, the sources said. Those advisers argued that if the Justice Department is indeed coming for Corcoran, it is imperative that Trump distance himself to avoid being dragged into further legal risks by his own attorney.

Trump, the sources said, seemed “receptive” to their views. However, as of mid-February, it appears he wasn’t as receptive as they had hoped: Corcoran is still on Trump’s legal team.

Corcoran and Trump’s representatives did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone’s requests for comment.

During a grand jury appearance in January, prosecutors allegedly questioned Corcoran about the events leading up to last year’s FBI raid on Trump’s Florida residence at Mar-a-Lago, according to CNN. Corcoran drafted, and fellow Trump lawyer Christina Bobb, signed a statement attesting to the government that a “diligent search” was conducted at the Florida residence in May 2022 – a statement that the subsequent discovery of classified documents during of FBI research undermined. Corcoran allegedly refused to answer certain questions based on his belief that they were protected by solicitor-client privilege.

But prosecutors have since filed a motion asking a judge in the case to compel him to testify based on the criminal fraud exception, which can override solicitor-client privilege in cases where a lawyer allegedly helped. a client to commit a crime. Editor’s Choice

Several of Trump’s close advisers who have spoken to him about it recently have argued to the ex-president that any potential wrongdoing about it could somehow be entirely attributed to Corcoran, not to Trump himself.

However, since last year, as the various investigations and criminal investigations into Trump swelled, members of the former president’s inner sanctum have kept a rotating list of their potential top patsies or downfall guys. This has included prominent Trump associates and lieutenants, including Mark Meadows and John Eastman. Now Corcoran has found himself at the center of this MAGA parlor game of protecting Trump at all costs – even if all these people are in trouble only for doing exactly what Trump told them to do, or for acting on the Trump’s name. Additionally, Corcoran advocates point to the fact that Trump’s legal teams are typically plagued by backbiting, infighting and sometimes power struggles, including over the Mar-a-Lago documents case. , according to three people with knowledge of the situation.

“These types of movements [requesting that a judge nullify attorney-client privilege based on the crime-fraud exception] would only be served on attorneys who appeared in the case: Jim Trusty, John Rowley, Evan Corcoran, Tim Parlatore and Lindsey Halligan; the five of them would be the only ones with access to these documents,” says a person familiar with the internal procedures of Trump’s legal team. “Any source other than this would not be speaking from an access position and would likely be speaking based on their own personal agenda, rather than actual facts. [Furthermore], when the DOJ targets attorneys, it is often done from a position of weakness in their underlying case, in order to undermine the integrity of the defendant’s legal team. Removing Evan Corcoran… would serve to give the DOJ exactly what it wanted.

Trump himself is already facing an obstruction investigation in the classified documents case. In the August 2022 warrant authorizing the FBI to search Mar-a-Lago, prosecutors wrote that they believed there was probable cause they would find “evidence of obstruction” during the search. When Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed special counsel Jack Smith to investigate the classified documents issue in November, he explicitly authorized Smith to investigate a possible obstruction by Trump.

When classified documents were found at the home of President Biden and former Vice President Pence, Garland appointed a separate special counsel, Robert Hur, to investigate the Biden documents. Unlike the Trump investigation, Garland did not explicitly authorize Hur to investigate — and the Justice Department did not suggest it suspected — obstruction. Tendency

Corcoran, a former assistant United States attorney, joined Trump’s legal team in April 2022 after the FBI launched an investigation into 15 boxes of classified documents missing from the National Archives. He represented Steve Bannon when federal prosecutors charged the former Trump adviser with contempt of Congress.

Trump reportedly hired Corcoran without “verification” in an abrupt decision made after an adviser introduced the two during a phone call in April 2022, according to the Washington Post. For some former Trump associates, watching another attorney face Justice Department scrutiny for actions on behalf of the former president is eerily reminiscent. “If Evan Corcoran doesn’t recognize that Donald only cares about himself and is more than willing to let him down for his dirty deeds, he’d be a fool,” said Michael Cohen, the former attorney and Trump repairman, at Rolling Calcul. “Personally, I don’t see Evan as such.”

