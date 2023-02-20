Politics
US warns China not to send arms to Russia for war on Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) U.S. intelligence suggests China is considering supplying arms and ammunition to Russia, an involvement in the Kremlins’ war effort that would be a serious problem, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Blinken said the United States had long feared that China was supplying weapons to Russia. He underlined Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s promise to Russian President Vladimir Putin of boundless partnership when they met just weeks before Putin sent his troops to Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Since then, ties between the two countries only got stronger.
We have been following this very, very closely. And, for the most part, China has pledged to provide rhetorical, political and diplomatic support to Russia, but we have information that makes us fear that they are planning to provide lethal support to Russia in the war. against Ukraine,” Blinken said in an interview. which aired on Sunday, a day after he met at a security conference in Munich with Wang Yithe Chinese Communist Party’s top foreign policy official.
It was important for me to make it very clear to Wang Yi that this would be a serious problem, Blinken said.
With Putin determined to show progress on the battlefield as the war draws closer to a year, Russian forces have gone on the offensive in eastern Ukraine.
The Ukrainians are holding on very tight, the Russians are taking horrific casualties in this effort, Blinken said. He estimated that Russia has 97% of its ground troops in Ukraine.
The Russians are also eager to conquer more territory before Ukraine receives the most advanced weapons recently promised by the United States and its European allies.
But what Secretary Blinken said is big news for me, said Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C. Graham said the world should get tough on China if it supplies deadly weapons to Russia and he advised Chinese leaders not to do anything reckless.
To the Chinese, if you jump on the Putin bandwagon now, you’re dumber than dirt, he said. It would be like buying a ticket on the Titanic after watching the movie. Do not do that.
Graham said it would be the most catastrophic thing that could happen to US-China relations. It would change everything forever.
Tensions between Washington and Beijing have escalated in recent weeks after the United States shot down what it says is a Chinese spy balloon. China insists it was used primarily for weather research and was baffled.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield also expressed concern over any effort by the Chinese to arm Russia, saying it would be a red line.
Retired Gen. Jack Keane, a former Army vice chief of staff, said he agreed with the Biden administration’s decision to expose China’s possible willingness to supply lethal weapons to Russia. He said that might persuade China to wait.
And I think by going out and exposing and I would take it a step further and tell them what we think they’re trying to provide, China will probably pull back after that public exposure, Keane said.
Blinken and Graham were on ABC this week, Thomas-Greenfield appeared on CNN State of the Union and Keane spoke on Fox News on Sunday.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-putin-politics-antony-blinken-xi-jinping-4501b49359d73b6efbac87b2af54f189
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets on disappearance of Nandamuri Taraka, Asaduddin Owaisi reminds ‘Wazir-e-Azam’ of Bhiwani killings | India News
- Kit Connor Wears High Top Sneakers at JW Anderson’s Fall/Winter 2023 Show – Footwear News
- US confronts China over alleged spy balloons
- Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif Blames Former PTI Government Imran Khan for Spread of Terrorism | world news
- Discover steampunk with a new exhibit at the Virginia Aquarium The Virginian-Pilot
- Carlos Alcaraz wins title in Buenos Aires on season debut | ATP tour
- Trump lawyers try to ban ‘Access Hollywood’ tape from upcoming New York trial
- Analysis: Indonesia now more corrupt than when Jokowi took over – Universities
- British police find body in case that led to social media circus
- Bandhan Bank rewards its employees with stock options. 5 key details you need to know
- Rail Group Follows Trajectory of Innovation
- The government will heal the wounds of earthquake victims