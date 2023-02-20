US warns China not to send arms to Russia for war on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) U.S. intelligence suggests China is considering supplying arms and ammunition to Russia, an involvement in the Kremlins’ war effort that would be a serious problem, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Blinken said the United States had long feared that China was supplying weapons to Russia. He underlined Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s promise to Russian President Vladimir Putin of boundless partnership when they met just weeks before Putin sent his troops to Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Since then, ties between the two countries only got stronger.

We have been following this very, very closely. And, for the most part, China has pledged to provide rhetorical, political and diplomatic support to Russia, but we have information that makes us fear that they are planning to provide lethal support to Russia in the war. against Ukraine,” Blinken said in an interview. which aired on Sunday, a day after he met at a security conference in Munich with Wang Yi the Chinese Communist Party’s top foreign policy official.

It was important for me to make it very clear to Wang Yi that this would be a serious problem, Blinken said.

With Putin determined to show progress on the battlefield as the war draws closer to a year, Russian forces have gone on the offensive in eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainians are holding on very tight, the Russians are taking horrific casualties in this effort, Blinken said. He estimated that Russia has 97% of its ground troops in Ukraine.

The Russians are also eager to conquer more territory before Ukraine receives the most advanced weapons recently promised by the United States and its European allies.

But what Secretary Blinken said is big news for me, said Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C. Graham said the world should get tough on China if it supplies deadly weapons to Russia and he advised Chinese leaders not to do anything reckless.

To the Chinese, if you jump on the Putin bandwagon now, you’re dumber than dirt, he said. It would be like buying a ticket on the Titanic after watching the movie. Do not do that.

Graham said it would be the most catastrophic thing that could happen to US-China relations. It would change everything forever.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have escalated in recent weeks after the United States shot down what it says is a Chinese spy balloon. China insists it was used primarily for weather research and was baffled.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield also expressed concern over any effort by the Chinese to arm Russia, saying it would be a red line.

Retired Gen. Jack Keane, a former Army vice chief of staff, said he agreed with the Biden administration’s decision to expose China’s possible willingness to supply lethal weapons to Russia. He said that might persuade China to wait.

And I think by going out and exposing and I would take it a step further and tell them what we think they’re trying to provide, China will probably pull back after that public exposure, Keane said.

Blinken and Graham were on ABC this week, Thomas-Greenfield appeared on CNN State of the Union and Keane spoke on Fox News on Sunday.